Big Update For LPG Users, Government Makes Aadhaar e-KYC Mandatory

Mumbai: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has announced that all domestic LPG consumers must now complete biometric Aadhaar authentication, also known as e-KYC.

This step has been taken to make sure that LPG subsidies reach the correct beneficiaries and to remove fake or duplicate connections from the system. The government says the process will make the subsidy system more transparent and efficient.

The good news for consumers is that the e-KYC process is completely free and can be done from home using a smartphone.

Simple Example Of How It Works

For example, imagine Seema, a resident of Ghaziabad, who orders an LPG cylinder for her home every month.

Earlier, she only needed to book the cylinder, and it would be delivered to her house.

However, under the new rules, LPG users like Seema must now complete biometric Aadhaar e-KYC to continue receiving LPG services and subsidies.

At first, Seema thought the process would be difficult and would require visiting a gas agency, standing in long queues, and submitting documents. But after checking the details, she found that the entire process can be completed easily from her mobile phone in just a few minutes.

Why The Government Introduced This Rule?

The government has introduced mandatory e-KYC to achieve several important goals:

- Ensure LPG subsidies reach the right person

- Remove fake or duplicate LPG connections

- Make the subsidy distribution system more transparent

The process is especially important for beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY).

If e-KYC is not completed, future LPG subsidies may be stopped.

How To Complete LPG e-KYC From Your Mobile

The government has made the process very simple.

Step 1: Scan the QR code or visit the official link

https://www.pmuy.gov.in/e-kyc.html

Step 2: Follow the instructions on the application.

Consumers will need to scan their face for biometric verification, which will be matched with their Aadhaar details.

Once this is done, the e-KYC process is completed within minutes.

Important Information For Ujjwala Scheme Beneficiaries

For people who receive LPG benefits under the Ujjwala scheme, completing e-KYC is very important.

To receive the Rs 300 targeted subsidy on the 8th and 9th LPG refill, beneficiaries must complete the e-KYC process.

If the e-KYC is not done, the subsidy may be stopped. After completing e-KYC, the subsidy will be restored.

However, once e-KYC is done once in a financial year, consumers do not need to repeat the process again during the same year.

Where To Get Help?

If consumers face any problems while completing e-KYC, they can contact their LPG distributor for help.

They can also call the official helpline number 18002333555 for assistance.

In simple terms, LPG connections must now be verified using Aadhaar-based biometric authentication, but the process has been made easy and can be completed from home using a smartphone.