Attention Mumbaikars! Here's How You Can Reduce Your LPG Consumption At Home Amid Reports Of Shortage | File Pic

Mumbai: As reports of commercial LPG cylinder shortage circulate due to the Middle East tensions, the Indian Oil Corp has shared simple tips for citizens for LPG conservation. The tips come as the hospitality sector has sparked an alarm across Mumbai, Pune, and several cities across India, with restaurant associations warning that eateries could shut down within days if supplies are not restored.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In an official handle on X (formerly Twitter), Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has urged households to adopt more energy-efficient cooking practices like using a pressure cooker for cooking, as it reduces time, helping save a significant amount of LPG.

IOC further added that by using separators, rice, dal and vegetables together can be cooked in the cooker at the same time, making the kitchen more efficient and energy-smart.

"LPG Conservation Tip: Let your pressure cooker do more. It reduces cooking time and helps save a significant amount of LPG. Remember: Pressure cooking saves fuel and time. Use separators in the pressure cooker to cook different items at the same time," IOC wrote on X.



Recent disruptions in maritime trade routes have led to a tightening of commercial gas stocks, forcing many large-scale hospitality providers to seek alternatives.

Amid the crisis, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) West Zone has directed all catering licensees to immediately adopt alternative cooking methods, especially towards electric-based operations including microwaves and induction stoves across its network. The emergency measures specifically target static catering units, including Food Plazas, Refreshment Rooms and Jan Ahaars.

In contrast to this, Executive President, All India LPG Distributors Federation PN Seth, on Tuesday, said there is no shortage of LPG cylinders and the supply of both commercial and domestic cylinders is continuing as usual.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While speaking to ANI, Seth said, "There is no shortage, and the supply of commercial and domestic cylinders is going as it used to before. The domestic sector is the top priority. We are meeting with distributors and all stakeholders."



To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/