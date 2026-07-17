Couple Cleared In Special Prevention Of Money Laundering Act Case After 15 Years In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court in Indore has acquitted a couple in a nearly 15-year-old money laundering case while ordering the forfeiture of attached assets worth approximately Rs 2.19 crore to the government after no ownership claim was made over the properties.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered the money laundering case in 2011 against Rajesh Neem, then a clerk at the Central Bank of India in Mhow, and his wife, Anjana Neem. The PMLA proceedings were initiated following a police case against Rajesh Neem for fraud and offences under the Information Technology Act.

In February 2023, both were acquitted in the predicate criminal case registered by the police. Following their acquittal, they moved the Special PMLA Court seeking discharge from the money laundering charges.

Special Judge Rajendra Kumar Patidar allowed their application and acquitted the couple, observing that, in light of two Supreme Court rulings, prosecution under the PMLA cannot continue once the accused has been finally acquitted in the scheduled offence.

The court also noted that there was no record of the state government filing an appeal before the High Court against the acquittal in the original criminal case.

During the investigation, the ED had attached bank accounts and properties, including assets in Indrapuri, Indore, and a plot in Mhow, collectively valued at around Rs 2.19 crore.

As the couple denied ownership and did not stake any claim to the attached bank accounts or properties during the proceedings, the Special Court, in its July 14 order, directed that all attached property be confiscated and vested in the government.