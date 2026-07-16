Police Launch 'Nashe Se Doori, Hai Zaroori 2.0' Campaign With Awareness Rally In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Wednesday launched the statewide anti-drug awareness campaign, 'Nashe Se Doori, Hai Zaroori 2.0' (Say No to Drugs), with a large public awareness rally aimed at encouraging people, especially young citizens, to stay away from drugs.

The campaign is being organised across Madhya Pradesh from July 15 to July 30 on the directions of the Police Headquarters.

Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar Singh flagged off the rally after distributing awareness badges to police officers, students, NCC cadets, doctors, media representatives and citizens.

He also inaugurated a special selfie point created for the campaign and encouraged people to support the anti-drug movement by sharing the message on social media.

Addressing the gathering, Singh said that protecting young people from drug addiction is a shared responsibility of society.

He said drug abuse not only harms an individual's health but also destroys families, careers and the future of society. He appealed to every citizen to stay away from drugs and motivate others to give up addiction.

Around 2,500 participants, including school and college students, NCC cadets, Traffic Mitras, members of the Nagar Suraksha Samiti, trainee doctors, social organisations and local residents, joined the rally with great enthusiasm.

All participants took a pledge to remain drug-free and inspire others to avoid substance abuse.