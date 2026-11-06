Pearl Global Q2 Profit Soars 75% To ₹126 Crore, Revenue Jumps 37% As Board Announces ₹5 Dividend

Pearl Global's Q2 FY27 profit surged 75 percent to Rs 126 crore. |

Mumbai: Pearl Global Industries Limited reported a 74.7 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 125.76 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with Rs 71.97 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations climbed 37.2 percent to Rs 1,801.53 crore from Rs 1,312.93 crore, reflecting a substantial expansion in the company's reported business volumes in financial terms.

Revenue Growth

Total consolidated income increased to Rs 1,811.38 crore from Rs 1,321.08 crore a year earlier.

Total expenses rose 34.9 percent to Rs 1,674.78 crore, compared with Rs 1,241.72 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Profit before tax increased 69.8 percent to Rs 134.77 crore from Rs 79.37 crore.

Sequential Performance

Compared with the June quarter, consolidated revenue grew 17.9 percent from Rs 1,528.26 crore.

Net profit advanced 26.7 percent sequentially from Rs 99.23 crore, while profit before tax increased from Rs 119.57 crore to Rs 134.77 crore.

Half-Year Earnings

For the six months ended September 2026, consolidated revenue increased 31.1 percent to Rs 3,329.79 crore from Rs 2,540.85 crore a year earlier.

Net profit rose 63.6 percent to Rs 224.99 crore, compared with Rs 137.53 crore in the corresponding previous period.

Dividend Announcement

The company's board declared its first interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share, representing 100 percent of the Rs 5 face value.

November 13, 2026, has been fixed as the record date. The dividend will be paid within 30 days of declaration.

Corporate Developments

During the September quarter, Pearl Global completed a 1:1 bonus share allotment, doubling the number of shares held by eligible shareholders.

The company also reported consolidated exceptional expenses of Rs 1.63 crore during the quarter, primarily involving property-related matters.

Its statutory auditors issued an unmodified limited-review conclusion on the unaudited financial results.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.