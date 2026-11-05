Indian Companies Shine At Dubai International Industrial Exhibition, Thermolab’s Participation Highlights India’s Growing Global Industrial Presence | File Pic

Mumbai: The three-day international industrial and scientific exhibition ARABLAB LIVE 2026 was held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 26 to 28, 2026, bringing together industry professionals and companies from across the globe.

The exhibition aimed to attract professionals from more than 120 countries, with over 1,000 exhibitors and more than 15,000 visitors expected to attend.

Among the participants were approximately 35 to 40 Indian companies, including Thermolab, whose presence on this prestigious global platform was a matter of pride for the Indian industrial sector.

Latest Industrial Technologies On Display

The exhibition showcased the latest developments in the pharmaceutical industry, advanced laboratory equipment, scientific research, modern machinery, quality control systems and emerging industrial technologies.

Nitin Keshav Mhatre, CEO of D Factory Co-Working Space, Vasai, Maharashtra, who visited the exhibition, expressed immense pride in seeing Indian companies, particularly Thermolab, participating alongside some of the world's leading businesses.

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Indian Industries Strengthening Global Presence

He said Indian industries are increasingly establishing their identity in global markets through quality, research, advanced technology and entrepreneurship. The growing international participation of Indian companies reflects the country's positive industrial progress.

Mhatre noted that such international exhibitions provide valuable insights into global industrial trends, offer exposure to emerging technologies and open up new business opportunities.

He emphasised the need for small and medium-sized Indian enterprises to study global technological advancements and strengthen their presence in international markets.

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Dubai Visit Inspires Future Opportunities

Describing his Dubai visit as an unforgettable experience, Mhatre said it offered a glimpse into global industrial progress, reinforced his pride in India's industrial capabilities and inspired him to explore future opportunities.

He concluded that the global expansion of Indian industries represents the promising future of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

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