UAE Honours Indian Pilot Smit Machchhar As Israel Announces Civilian Bravery Award | X

Abu Dhabi, Nov 2: Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot of flydubai flight FZ1073, has received widespread appreciation for his courage, with tributes pouring in from the UAE, India, Israel and the United States, a report has stated.

It noted that while the UAE has formally honoured the Indian pilot and flight crew, Israel has recently announced plans to confer a civilian bravery award on Machchhar following his recovery.

Beyond the official recognition and messages of support from world leaders, the captain has also received prayers and goodwill from members of the UAE community, who have come together to wish him a speedy recovery after he sustained serious injuries in a cockpit incident, a recent report in the 'Gulf News' mentioned.

Courage that earns global recognition!Captain Smit Machchhar and the flydubai crew have received the First Class Order of Zayed II from the UAE President for protecting passengers during an in-flight emergency.Congratulations to the entire crew on this prestigious honour! https://t.co/ULbhZgbDlk — Shantanu Thakur (@Shantanu_bjp) October 28, 2026

Special Prayers At Abu Dhabi Temple

At the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, swamis and devotees gathered to offer special prayers for his recovery. A video shared by the temple showed men, women and children singing devotional hymns as priests conducted the prayers, the report noted.

The temple said the gathering was organised to recognise Machchhar's courage and pray for his complete recovery.

“With heartfelt prayers for strength and healing, we pray for his swift and complete recovery and for strength to his family and loved ones during this time,” the temple said.

Cockpit Attack And Emergency Landing

On September 30, Machchhar was at the controls of a flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv when the co-pilot brutally attacked him inside the cockpit. Despite sustaining serious injuries and losing consciousness several times, he succeeded in unlocking the cockpit door, giving crew members and passengers access to intervene. The aircraft was then rerouted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where it landed without further incident.

“The actions of the captain, crew and passengers have since drawn international recognition, with tributes highlighting their efforts to protect those aboard,” the report noted.

UAE Honours Pilot And Crew

Last week, the UAE honoured Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar and the flydubai crew for their courage and professionalism during the cockpit attack, enabling crew members and passengers to intervene and help avert a potential tragedy.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conferred the First Class Order of Zayed II on the crew members involved in the incident. The honour recognises their bravery and efforts to protect passengers and ensure the safety of the aircraft during the emergency.

The honours were presented by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also received the crew members and recognised their contribution during the emergency.

The UAE leadership commended the crew's courage, professionalism and commitment to protecting passengers and securing the aircraft under difficult circumstances. It reiterated that ensuring the safety and security of people remains a key priority for the country.

Israeli President Praises Pilot's Bravery

Earlier in October, Israeli President Isaac Herzog wrote to Captain Machchhar, likening his heroics to those of the Indian troops who risked their lives over a century ago to liberate cities in the Holy Land, calling the Indian pilot a hero of Israel, India and all of humanity.

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In the letter, Herzog thanked the pilot for steering the aircraft to safety and said his actions showed the strength of his character.

“Your ability to find the strength to rise above the pain, to combat the immediate threat to your life, and to operate sound judgment demonstrates the strength of your character and the great valour you possess,” he wrote.

Herzog also announced that Captain Machchhar, who fought against the attacking co-pilot in a flydubai aircraft and helped save 174 people on board, will receive Israel’s Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism, the country’s highest bravery award for civilians, once he recovers.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)