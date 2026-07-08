Janhvi Kapoor Wears ₹2.5 Crore Patek Philippe Watch With Diamonds & Akoya Pearls At Anshula's Mehendi Ceremony

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor once again proved why she is considered a fashion icon. Recently, she made a stylish appearance at sister Anshula Kapoor's pre-wedding celebrations and while her elegant outfit drew plenty of admiration, it was one luxury accessory that became the biggest talking point—a stunning wristwatch reportedly worth nearly Rs 2.5 crore.

Janhvi attended Anshula's mehendi and chooda ceremony in a blush pink gown, keeping the rest of her styling understated with minimal makeup and carefully chosen accessories. Her rose gold Patek Philippe Gondolo Haute Claire Pearl watch, however, instantly caught attention.

According to reports, the luxury timepiece is priced at approximately Rs 2.5 crore, making it one of the standout elements of her festive look.

About the watch

The Patek Philippe Gondolo Haute Claire Pearl is a high-jewellery timepiece inspired by the elegance of the Art Deco era. It blends vintage aesthetics with traditional Swiss craftsmanship and is powered by a manual-wind movement.

The watch reportedly features a dial set with 251 diamonds, while its bracelet is embellished with 79 Akoya pearls and princess-cut diamonds. Its dial plate is crafted from 18K gold and further decorated with diamonds, giving the timepiece an exceptionally luxurious finish.

Janhvi's festive look

For the celebration, Janhvi wore a contemporary one-shoulder blush pink gown adorned with intricate floral and paisley-inspired embroidery in soft shades of mint green, powder blue, peach and yellow.

The outfit featured a flowing drape attached to one shoulder, finished with cascading fringe tassels that created a modern, saree-inspired silhouette. She accessorised the ensemble with statement green jhumkas, rings and the eye-catching luxury watch.

Soft rosy makeup, glossy lips and loose centre-parted waves completed her elegant and effortless festive look.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was recently seen in Peddi, which became a topic of discussion because the audience felt that the actress' character in the movie was "hypersexualised". The director of the movie, Buchi Babu Sana, apologised to the audience and made changes to the film.

The actress has movies like Lag Jaa Gale and Raaka (reportedly) lined up. The former also stars Tiger Shroff and Lakshya, and it is slated to release in May next year.