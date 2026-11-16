India's Workforce Participation Climbs To 55.7% In October, Rural Women Lead The Charge As Urban Momentum Slips

Rural Women Lead The Charge As Urban Momentum Slips |

New Delhi: India's labour force participation rate (LFPR) increased marginally to 55.7% in October 2026 from 55.5% in September, supported by stronger participation in rural areas and improving female workforce engagement.

According to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), the latest figures indicate a gradual improvement in labour market participation among individuals aged 15 years and above.

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Rural India Leads Growth

Rural LFPR increased to 58.4% in October from 58.0% in September, registering a 0.4 percentage point improvement. However, urban participation declined slightly to 50.5% from 50.7% during the same period. On an annual basis, overall LFPR improved from 55.4% in October 2025 to 55.7% in October 2026. Rural participation increased from 57.8% to 58.4%, while urban LFPR remained unchanged at 50.5%.

Women's Participation Improves

Female labour force participation emerged as a key highlight of the latest employment data. Overall female LFPR increased to 35.0% in October from 34.6% in September, reaching its highest level since February 2026. Rural female participation climbed to 39.5%, reflecting a monthly improvement of 0.6 percentage points. Urban female LFPR remained stable at 25.9%.

Annual Female Participation Gains

Compared with October 2025, overall female LFPR increased by 0.8 percentage points from 34.2%. Rural female participation rose from 38.4% to 39.5%, while urban female participation improved from 25.4% to 25.9%.

Worker Population Ratio Rises

India's worker population ratio (WPR) increased to 53.0% in October from 52.7% in September, also reaching its highest level since February 2026. Rural WPR rose to 56.0%, while urban WPR remained broadly stable at 47.1%. On a year-on-year basis, overall WPR improved from 52.5% to 53.0%, indicating a modest increase in the proportion of working individuals.

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