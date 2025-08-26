 India's Female Workforce Participation Rate Soars to 40.3%, Rural Areas Rise With 96% Female Employment
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia's Female Workforce Participation Rate Soars to 40.3%, Rural Areas Rise With 96% Female Employment

India's Female Workforce Participation Rate Soars to 40.3%, Rural Areas Rise With 96% Female Employment

This shift is even more significant in rural India, where female employment has grown by 96 per cent while urban areas have seen an increase of 43 per cent in employment during the same period.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 08:47 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The Ministry of Labour and Employment on Monday highlighted that India has witnessed a remarkable increase in the female workforce participation rate, based on the periodic labour force survey (PLFS) data which shows that the women's employment rate (WPR) grew from 22 per cent in 2017-18 to 40.3 per cent in 2023-24, while the unemployment rate (UR) dropped from 5.6 per cent in 2017-18 to 3.2 per cent in 2023-24.

This shift is even more significant in rural India, where female employment has grown by 96 per cent while urban areas have seen an increase of 43 per cent in employment during the same period.The employability of female graduates has also increased from 42 per cent in 2013 to 47.53 per cent in 2024.

Read Also
Ambuja Cements Poised For 30% Surge To ₹745, Fueled By Strong Demand & Expansion
article-image

The employment rate (WPR) among women with postgraduate education and above has risen from 34.5 per cent in 2017-18 to 40 per cent in 2023-24, as per the statement.According to the India Skills Report 2025, nearly 55 per cent of Indian graduates are expected to be globally employable in 2025, up from 51.2 per cent in 2024.

Additionally, EPFO payroll data further highlights the increasing participation of women in the formal sector. Over the past seven years, 1.56 crore women have joined the formal workforce. Meanwhile, e-Shram, as of August, has recorded over 16.69 crore unorganised women workers’ registrations, providing them access to various social welfare schemes of the Centre.

FPJ Shorts
'Bhai Back Karo': Chaos Erupts After Landslide Hits Tawang-Dirang Highway In Arunachal's Kameng, Boulders Roll Down Hills; Video
'Bhai Back Karo': Chaos Erupts After Landslide Hits Tawang-Dirang Highway In Arunachal's Kameng, Boulders Roll Down Hills; Video
Mini Rajasthan In Japan's Hokkaido: Influencer Seen Performing 'Ghoomar' In Traditional Attire
Mini Rajasthan In Japan's Hokkaido: Influencer Seen Performing 'Ghoomar' In Traditional Attire
Mumbai: Supriya Sule Writes To Ajit Pawar, Demands Closure Of Living Liquidz Liquor Store In Breach Candy, Cites Public Nuisance
Mumbai: Supriya Sule Writes To Ajit Pawar, Demands Closure Of Living Liquidz Liquor Store In Breach Candy, Cites Public Nuisance
Sensex Declines 530.42 Points; Nifty Drops 128.90 In The Early Trade
Sensex Declines 530.42 Points; Nifty Drops 128.90 In The Early Trade
Read Also
Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 26th Aug 2025
article-image

The ministry has highlighted that efforts by the Centre are contributing to growth in women entrepreneurs. At the national level, 70 Central schemes across 15 Ministries and more than 400 state-level schemes focus on supporting female entrepreneurship. PLFS data shows that female self-employment grew by 30 per cent - from 51.9 per cent in 2017-18 to 67.4 per cent in 2023-24, making women truly Atmanirbhar, it said.

Gender budgets have increased by 429 per cent in the last decade, rising from Rs 0.85 lakh crore in FY 2013-14 (RE) to Rs 4.49 lakh crore in FY 2025-26. This reflects a paradigm shift from women’s development to women-led development, with a strong focus on employment, employability, entrepreneurship, and welfare.

Read Also
Finance Ministry Unveils One-Time Transition From Unified Pension Scheme To National Pension System...
article-image

Programmes like Startup India have fostered a thriving ecosystem, with nearly 50 per cent of DPIIT-registered startups having at least one woman director, i.e., 74,410 out of over 1.54 lakh. Today, around two crore women have become Lakhpati Didi. Flagship programmes such as Namo Drone Didi, and Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – NRLM are also playing a crucial role in this transformation, equipping them with resources and opportunities needed to drive sustainable progress, the statement pointed out.

Another important driver of the rise in women's self-employment is PM Mudra Yojana, which is playing a crucial role in financial inclusion, with women receiving 68 per cent of the total MUDRA loans - over 35.38 crore loans worth Rs 14.72 lakh crore. Similarly, PM SVANidhi has empowered street vendors, and around 44 per cent beneficiaries are women under the scheme. These initiatives are driving a new wave of economic self-reliance among women across India.

Read Also
Jindal Steel Employees Contribute ₹2 Crore to Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund after...
article-image

Additionally, women-led Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) have also emerged as key drivers of economic expansion, generating over 89 lakh additional jobs for women from FY 21 to FY 23.

The share of women-owned proprietary establishments has surged from 17.4 per cent in 2010-11 to 26.2 per cent in 2023-24, and the number of women-led MSMEs have also nearly doubled, growing from 1 crore in 2010-11 to 1.92 crore in 2023-24, highlighting the increasing role of women in shaping India’s economic future.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sensex Declines 530.42 Points; Nifty Drops 128.90 In The Early Trade

Sensex Declines 530.42 Points; Nifty Drops 128.90 In The Early Trade

Adani Green Energy Upgrades To AA Rating With ‘Stable’ Outlook: CareEdge Ratings

Adani Green Energy Upgrades To AA Rating With ‘Stable’ Outlook: CareEdge Ratings

Waste Management: India Generates Massive 340.11 Million Tonnes Of Fly Ash, Utilising 332 Million...

Waste Management: India Generates Massive 340.11 Million Tonnes Of Fly Ash, Utilising 332 Million...

India's Female Workforce Participation Rate Soars to 40.3%, Rural Areas Rise With 96% Female...

India's Female Workforce Participation Rate Soars to 40.3%, Rural Areas Rise With 96% Female...

Finance Ministry Unveils One-Time Transition From Unified Pension Scheme To National Pension System...

Finance Ministry Unveils One-Time Transition From Unified Pension Scheme To National Pension System...