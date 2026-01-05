 Hindustan Copper Shares Hit 16-Year High At ₹570, Deliver 150% Return From 52-Week Low
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHindustan Copper Shares Hit 16-Year High At ₹570, Deliver 150% Return From 52-Week Low

Hindustan Copper Shares Hit 16-Year High At ₹570, Deliver 150% Return From 52-Week Low

Hindustan Copper shares hit a 16-year high of Rs 570, rising over 150% from their 52-week low. The rally is driven by near-record global copper prices, supply disruptions in Chile, tariff fears in the US, and strong long-term growth that has outperformed the broader metal sector.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 05:14 PM IST
article-image
Hindustan Copper shares hit a 16-year high of Rs 570. |

Mumbai: Shares of state-owned mining company Hindustan Copper witnessed a strong rally on Monday, January 5. In the first week of the new year, the stock jumped over 5 percent to touch Rs 570, its 52-week high and the highest level seen in 16 years. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock finally closed about 2 percent higher at Rs 552.80.

Copper Prices Near Record High Globally

The rally in Hindustan Copper shares is closely linked to rising global copper prices. In the international market, copper prices are moving close to record highs. On the London Metal Exchange (LME), the benchmark three-month copper contract rose nearly 2.86 percent to USD 12,826.5 per tonne. During intraday trade, prices climbed as much as 3.28 percent, nearing last year’s record high of USD 12,960 per tonne.

Read Also
Hindustan Copper Shares Extend Winning Streak For Eighth Straight Session, Market Value Climbs Back...
article-image

Why Copper Prices Are Rising?

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Konkani Community Protests Against Uddhav Thackeray At Worli Over 'Chatam' Remark On Ameet Satam | WATCH
Mumbai: Konkani Community Protests Against Uddhav Thackeray At Worli Over 'Chatam' Remark On Ameet Satam | WATCH
Oppo A6 Pro 5G With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched In India: Price, Specifications
Oppo A6 Pro 5G With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched In India: Price, Specifications
Unique Indian Village Where A Simple Handshake Could Result In Fines Up To ₹3,000; Tourist Shares Video Of Life In Malana, Himachal Pradesh, And Its Strange Rules
Unique Indian Village Where A Simple Handshake Could Result In Fines Up To ₹3,000; Tourist Shares Video Of Life In Malana, Himachal Pradesh, And Its Strange Rules
'Catch-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return Only Sustainable Solution To Stray Dog Issue': Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury To SC
'Catch-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return Only Sustainable Solution To Stray Dog Issue': Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury To SC

One major reason behind the surge in copper prices is the fear that the United States may impose tariffs on imported metals. Due to this concern, traders are rushing large copper supplies toward the US before any new rules come into force. This has reduced copper availability in major trading hubs such as London and Shanghai, pushing prices higher.

Supply Disruptions Add to Global Uncertainty

Global supply issues are also supporting copper prices. In Chile, one of the world’s largest copper-producing countries, operations at Capstone Copper’s Mantoverde mine have been halted. Hundreds of miners have gone on strike after talks over a new labour agreement failed. In addition, traders are closely watching political instability in Venezuela following the arrest of President Nicolas Maduro, although Venezuela has a limited role in the global copper market.

Read Also
Hindustan Copper To Bid For Critical Mineral, REE Blocks, Joins Hands With IOCL, GAIL, RITES For...
article-image

Strong Returns for Hindustan Copper Investors

Hindustan Copper has delivered exceptional returns to investors. In September, the stock was trading at a 52-week low of Rs 226.70. Since then, it has surged to Rs 570, delivering a return of nearly 150 percent in just a few months. The stock has clearly outperformed others in the Nifty Metal index. Data shows that Hindustan Copper gained 109 percent in 2025, rose 385 percent over three years, and surged nearly 800 percent over five years.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Stock market investments are subject to risks. Readers should consult a certified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Copper Futures Rise Over 1 Per Cent To ₹1,306.45 Per Kg On MCX Amid Global Supply Concerns

Copper Futures Rise Over 1 Per Cent To ₹1,306.45 Per Kg On MCX Amid Global Supply Concerns

Hindustan Copper Shares Hit 16-Year High At ₹570, Deliver 150% Return From 52-Week Low

Hindustan Copper Shares Hit 16-Year High At ₹570, Deliver 150% Return From 52-Week Low

Rupee Extends Fall For 4th Straight Session; Ends 8 Paise Lower At 90.28 Against US Dollar

Rupee Extends Fall For 4th Straight Session; Ends 8 Paise Lower At 90.28 Against US Dollar

Sensex Falls 322 Points, Nifty Slips Below 26,300 After Volatile Session As IT & Oil Stocks Drag...

Sensex Falls 322 Points, Nifty Slips Below 26,300 After Volatile Session As IT & Oil Stocks Drag...

Coal India's Arm Bharat Coking Coal Sets IPO Price Band At ₹21–23 Per Share

Coal India's Arm Bharat Coking Coal Sets IPO Price Band At ₹21–23 Per Share