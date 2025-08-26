Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 26th Aug 2025

File Image |

Nifty index opened positive near 24950 zones and after the dip in the initial hour, it took support from 24900 zones and witnessed a comeback of the bulls using this zone as a technical floor for multiple rebounds. It attempted and crossed the psychological 25k marks. Options data reinforced the range bound theme indicating that market participants anticipate limited movement until a clear decisive breakout. It formed a bullish candle with long shadows on either side. Now it has to cross and hold above 25000 zones for an up move towards 25150 then 25250 zones while supports have shifted lower to 24700 then 24600 zones.

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 25000 then 25100 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 25000 then 24900 strike. Call writing is seen at 25000 then 25050 strike while Put writing is seen at 25000 then 24950 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 24500 to 25500 zones while an immediate range between 24700 to 25200 levels.

S&P BSE Sensex index opened on a positive note but witnessed profit booking during the first hour of trade. The index managed to hold its previous day’s low and rebounded from the key support zone of 81400 which also coincides with its 50 DEMA. On the daily chart it formed an inside bar candle signalling a range bound trend in the near term. The index eventually closed with moderate gains of around 330 points. Now if it holds above 80300 zones, then bounce could be seen towards 80700 then 81000 zones else weakness can be seen towards 80300 and 80000 zones.

Bank Nifty index opened on a flattish note but remained consolidative in a narrow range of 250 points between 55000 to 55250 zones for most part of the session. It formed a Doji kind of pattern on daily scale as momentum is missing on either sides. The rate sensitive index is hovering near its 100 DEMA but relatively underperformed the broader market. Now till it holds below 55350 zones some weakness could be seen towards 55000 then 54500 levels while on the upside hurdle is seen at 55555 then 55750 zones.

Nifty future closed positive with gains of 0.38% at 24992 levels. Positive setup seen in Zydus Lifesciences, Infy, TCS, Jindal Stainless, Mphasis, Nykaa, Hindalco, LTI Mindtree, Exide Industries and Dixon Tech while weakness in Angel one, CDSL, Suzlon, Petronet LNG, CAMS, CESC, NHPC, United Spirits, BSE and BEL.

ASTEC - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

Astec Lifesciences is trading above its key 40/100/200 EMA levels on the daily chart, indicating sustained bullish momentum. RSI has bounced back from lower levels, supporting near-term strength. Auto Fibonacci extension highlights the 0.61 retracement level at 943.60 as the next key resistance to watch. Sustaining above this zone could open the door for further upside.

BUY ASTEC CMP 868.10 SL 848.00 TGT 900.00

Top 5 stocks to watch out for 26th Aug



Protean eGov:

Protean eGov Technologies Limited has received a Work Order from Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), New Delhi, Government of India for providing services as “Service Provider for Establishing and Running District Level Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK)” of approx. Rs 1.160 crore (exclusive of taxes). The time period for executing the said orders is 6 years.

Sona BLW:

The company has received certification for 3 more products Viz. 2 certification for Traction Motors for electric Three wheelers; and 1 certification for Traction Motor for Electric two wheeler, both under the Production-Linked Incentive (“PLI”) Scheme for Automobile and Auto Component Industry in India (“PLI-Auto”) from the Ministry of Heavy Industries on 23rd August 2025.

Sai Life Sciences:

According to media sources, Private equity firm TPG Asia is planning to sell its entire 14.72% stake in Sai Life Sciences Ltd, amounting to about 3.07 crore shares, through block deals. The stake sale, valued at around Rs 2,500 crore, has a floor price of Rs 860 per share—roughly 5% lower than the last closing price. This transaction will mark a full exit for TPG.

Sai Life Sciences, a Hyderabad-based CRDMO (contract research, development, and manufacturing organisation), has delivered strong business performance over the past year, with steady growth in both earnings and profit margins.

ONGC:

ONGC has started natural gas sales from the Chinnewala Tibba field in Rajasthan’s Kutch Onland Exploratory Asset, marking the monetisation of its DSF-II block RJ/ONDSF/Chinnewala/2018 on August 25, 2025. Gas is being supplied to Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (RRVUNL) via the Gamnewala Gas Collection Station. The project, executed in coordination with DGH, GAIL, OIL, and RRVUNL, strengthens domestic output and supports India’s energy security.

Paytm:

Paytm’s board has approved capital infusion of Rs 300 crore into Paytm Money and Rs 155 crore into Paytm Services, along with group restructuring—acquiring Foster Payment Networks and shifting First Games between subsidiaries. Following the new Online Gaming Act 2025, First Games has stopped real-money gaming and will operate only as a social gaming platform.