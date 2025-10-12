SEBI In Advanced Talks With UIDAI, RBI To Launch Remote KYC For NRIs; Testing Phase Underway

Securities and Exchange Board of India | SEBI

Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is in advanced talks with the UIDAI and the RBI to enable secure, remote KYC access for non-resident Indians (NRIs), which is currently under testing phase.

According to SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, this will be an urgent goal for them so that NRIs don’t have to come to India for KYC.

“It will be a major development once operational,” Pandey said during an event organised by the BSE Brokers Forum (BBF) here.

On the surveillance front, he said “we are moving from reactive supervision to predictive oversight”.

“We have revamped our data warehouse system to develop new rule-based alerts to identify pump-and-dump patterns and to detect fraudulent trades in bulk deals,” the SEBI Chairman told the gathering.

Pandey also said that pump-and-dump schemes follow identifiable patterns, as reflected in SEBI orders, and the new technology will help track such manipulative behaviour using data-driven insights.

SEBI is also working on a safety net mechanism for depository participants (DPs).

“We are examining the implementation of a safety net so that in the case of an outage at a depository participant, the issue can be handled at the depositories’ end — similar to what exists for stock brokers,” he noted.

The SEBI Chairman said several regulatory measures have already been implemented after detailed data analysis.

On foreign portfolio investor (FPI) registration, he said SEBI aims to simplify the process further.

“FPI registration is a window to the world, and if the window itself has cobwebs, it won’t shine in its glory. This is not about risk; it’s about identifying and addressing operational issues,” he said. Pandey reiterated that protecting investors from cyber frauds and misleading advice by unregistered finfluencers remains a key focus area for SEBI.

Earlier, participating in a panel discussion during the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025 last week, Pandey said several technology-led initiatives, such as the Investor Risk Reduction Access Platform and a Unified Investor App, have strengthened investor protection and market efficiency.

Read Also Planning To Buy A Home In Mumbai? Try These Smart Strategies For Rate Negotiation

It has led to consolidated access to holdings, transaction history, e-voting, and proxy advisory recommendations. "Grievance resolutions too have been streamlined with Digital Locker and an upgraded SEBI Complaints Redressal System (SCORES)," the SEBI Chairman added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)