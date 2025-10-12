 SEBI In Advanced Talks With UIDAI, RBI To Launch Remote KYC For NRIs; Testing Phase Underway
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSEBI In Advanced Talks With UIDAI, RBI To Launch Remote KYC For NRIs; Testing Phase Underway

SEBI In Advanced Talks With UIDAI, RBI To Launch Remote KYC For NRIs; Testing Phase Underway

According to SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, this will be an urgent goal for them so that NRIs don’t have to come to India for KYC. “It will be a major development once operational,” Pandey said during an event organised by the BSE Brokers Forum (BBF) here.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 10:37 AM IST
article-image
Securities and Exchange Board of India | SEBI

Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is in advanced talks with the UIDAI and the RBI to enable secure, remote KYC access for non-resident Indians (NRIs), which is currently under testing phase.

According to SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, this will be an urgent goal for them so that NRIs don’t have to come to India for KYC.

“It will be a major development once operational,” Pandey said during an event organised by the BSE Brokers Forum (BBF) here.

On the surveillance front, he said “we are moving from reactive supervision to predictive oversight”.

FPJ Shorts
Under PM Modi’s Leadership, India Gave Pakistan A Strong Reply Through Operation Sindoor: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde
Under PM Modi’s Leadership, India Gave Pakistan A Strong Reply Through Operation Sindoor: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde
Mumbai Crime News: 64-Year-Old Caretaker Strangled By Roommate In Bandra West; Accused Arrested
Mumbai Crime News: 64-Year-Old Caretaker Strangled By Roommate In Bandra West; Accused Arrested
UKSSSC Exam 2025: Uttarakhand Govt Cancels Graduate-Level Examination, To Be Held Within 3 Months
UKSSSC Exam 2025: Uttarakhand Govt Cancels Graduate-Level Examination, To Be Held Within 3 Months
BSEB STET Admit Card 2025 For October 14 Exam Released; Check Details Here
BSEB STET Admit Card 2025 For October 14 Exam Released; Check Details Here
Read Also
Silver Scales New Peak At ₹1.64 Lakh, Gold Glitters With ₹2,000 Surge — What’s Driving The...
article-image

“We have revamped our data warehouse system to develop new rule-based alerts to identify pump-and-dump patterns and to detect fraudulent trades in bulk deals,” the SEBI Chairman told the gathering.

Pandey also said that pump-and-dump schemes follow identifiable patterns, as reflected in SEBI orders, and the new technology will help track such manipulative behaviour using data-driven insights.

SEBI is also working on a safety net mechanism for depository participants (DPs).

“We are examining the implementation of a safety net so that in the case of an outage at a depository participant, the issue can be handled at the depositories’ end — similar to what exists for stock brokers,” he noted.

Read Also
Rooted In Realty: India’s Property Passion
article-image

The SEBI Chairman said several regulatory measures have already been implemented after detailed data analysis.

On foreign portfolio investor (FPI) registration, he said SEBI aims to simplify the process further.

“FPI registration is a window to the world, and if the window itself has cobwebs, it won’t shine in its glory. This is not about risk; it’s about identifying and addressing operational issues,” he said. Pandey reiterated that protecting investors from cyber frauds and misleading advice by unregistered finfluencers remains a key focus area for SEBI.

Earlier, participating in a panel discussion during the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025 last week, Pandey said several technology-led initiatives, such as the Investor Risk Reduction Access Platform and a Unified Investor App, have strengthened investor protection and market efficiency.

Read Also
Planning To Buy A Home In Mumbai? Try These Smart Strategies For Rate Negotiation
article-image

It has led to consolidated access to holdings, transaction history, e-voting, and proxy advisory recommendations. "Grievance resolutions too have been streamlined with Digital Locker and an upgraded SEBI Complaints Redressal System (SCORES)," the SEBI Chairman added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Market Rally Lifts Eight Of Top-10 Valued Firms By ₹1.94 Lakh Crore; TCS, Reliance, HDFC Bank...

Market Rally Lifts Eight Of Top-10 Valued Firms By ₹1.94 Lakh Crore; TCS, Reliance, HDFC Bank...

Markets Brace For A Volatile Week, US-China Tariff Tensions & Key Inflation Data To Set The Tone

Markets Brace For A Volatile Week, US-China Tariff Tensions & Key Inflation Data To Set The Tone

Will Banks Remain Closed On Monday Due To Ahoi Vrat?, Check RBI’s October Holiday List Before...

Will Banks Remain Closed On Monday Due To Ahoi Vrat?, Check RBI’s October Holiday List Before...

SEBI In Advanced Talks With UIDAI, RBI To Launch Remote KYC For NRIs; Testing Phase Underway

SEBI In Advanced Talks With UIDAI, RBI To Launch Remote KYC For NRIs; Testing Phase Underway

Silver Scales New Peak At ₹1.64 Lakh, Gold Glitters With ₹2,000 Surge — What’s Driving The...

Silver Scales New Peak At ₹1.64 Lakh, Gold Glitters With ₹2,000 Surge — What’s Driving The...