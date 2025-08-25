 NBCC India Awarded Projects Worth About ₹3,700 Crore In Design, Construction, & Marketing Of Rajasthan Mandapam Convention Centre
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNBCC India Awarded Projects Worth About ₹3,700 Crore In Design, Construction, & Marketing Of Rajasthan Mandapam Convention Centre

NBCC India Awarded Projects Worth About ₹3,700 Crore In Design, Construction, & Marketing Of Rajasthan Mandapam Convention Centre

In a filing to the stock exchanges, the state-owned construction company said the projects will be developed on 95 acres of land owned by the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) along Tonk Road, Jaipur.

IANSUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 03:14 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: NBCC (India) Limited on Monday announced that the Rajasthan government awarded it projects worth about Rs 3,700 crore, including the design, construction, and marketing of the Rajasthan Mandapam Convention Centre and several other large-scale urban development works.

In a filing to the stock exchanges, the state-owned construction company said the projects will be developed on 95 acres of land owned by the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) along Tonk Road, Jaipur.

Read Also
India’s 'Vision 2047': 100 Million International Tourist Arrivals To Help ₹43.25 Lakh Crore GDP...
article-image

The developments include the Rajasthan Mandapam Convention Centre, Global Capability Centre (GCC) Tower, IT Tower, luxury hotels, and new commercial as well as residential infrastructure.“It is informed that NBCC (India) Limited have been selected as the lead agency to design, build and market the Rajasthan Mandapam Convention Centre, Global Capability Centre (GCC) Tower, IT Tower, luxury hotels, and new commercial and residential infrastructure on 95 acres of Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) land along the B2 Bypass, Tonk Road,” the firm stated in its regulatory filing.

The convention centre itself will be spread across a 25-acre land parcel with over 2 lakh square metres of built-up area.It is planned as a world-class facility with a seating capacity of 7,000 to 7,500 people, NBCC added.Earlier this month, the Navratna PSU reported a strong set of earnings for the April–June quarter (Q1) of FY26.Its consolidated net profit rose 26.3 per cent to Rs 132 crore, compared to Rs 104.6 crore in the same period previous year.

FPJ Shorts
Weather Update For August 25: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of India; Check Details
Weather Update For August 25: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of India; Check Details
Video: Real Madrid Striker Vinícius Júnior Clashes With Real Oviedo Fans, Spectators Throw Bottle At Him During La Liga 2025-26 Game
Video: Real Madrid Striker Vinícius Júnior Clashes With Real Oviedo Fans, Spectators Throw Bottle At Him During La Liga 2025-26 Game
Supreme Court Stays FIRs Against Psephologist Sanjay Kumar Over Maharashtra Voter Data Error
Supreme Court Stays FIRs Against Psephologist Sanjay Kumar Over Maharashtra Voter Data Error
Good News For iPhone 16 Users! iOS 26 Update To Bring 25W Wireless Charging Boost For Free
Good News For iPhone 16 Users! iOS 26 Update To Bring 25W Wireless Charging Boost For Free
Read Also
US Tariffs To Hit Russian Oil From August 27, 50% Levy Threat To Leave India Unscathed Due To Robust...
article-image

Revenue increased 11.6 per cent to Rs 2,391 crore, while EBITDA jumped 20.3 per cent to Rs 110 crore.The company’s operating margin also improved to 4.6 per cent from 4.3 per cent previous year.NBCC shares were trading higher by 0.77 per cent at Rs 104.39 apiece around 1.40 p.m. on Monday. In last six months, the shares were up by 32.19 per cent or Rs 25.35.

The stock has gained 12.4 per cent so far in 2025, according to official data.NBCC has been expanding its footprint in both real estate and infrastructure segments, and the latest Rajasthan projects mark a significant addition to its portfolio.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Plans To Raise ₹3,000 Crore By Issuing Non-Convertible...

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Plans To Raise ₹3,000 Crore By Issuing Non-Convertible...

NBCC India Awarded Projects Worth About ₹3,700 Crore In Design, Construction, & Marketing Of...

NBCC India Awarded Projects Worth About ₹3,700 Crore In Design, Construction, & Marketing Of...

India’s 'Vision 2047': 100 Million International Tourist Arrivals To Help ₹43.25 Lakh Crore GDP...

India’s 'Vision 2047': 100 Million International Tourist Arrivals To Help ₹43.25 Lakh Crore GDP...

Online Gaming Companies' Shares Continue To Fall Sharply After Approval Of Promotion & Regulation Of...

Online Gaming Companies' Shares Continue To Fall Sharply After Approval Of Promotion & Regulation Of...

Fitch Affirms India’s ‘BBB‑’ Rating With Stable Outlook, Backed By Strong Growth But Fiscal...

Fitch Affirms India’s ‘BBB‑’ Rating With Stable Outlook, Backed By Strong Growth But Fiscal...