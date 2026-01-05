 Copper Futures Rise Over 1 Per Cent To ₹1,306.45 Per Kg On MCX Amid Global Supply Concerns
Copper futures rose over 1% on MCX, with January contracts touching Rs 1,306.45 per kg, tracking strong global cues. Prices surged on Comex and LME amid supply concerns after disruptions at Indonesia’s Grasberg mine, tightening global availability.

IANSUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 05:14 PM IST
Copper futures climb on MCX as global prices surge amid supply disruptions and firm international cues | Representational Image

New Delhi, Jan 5: Copper prices rose more than 1 per cent to Rs 1,306.45 per kg in futures trade on Monday, tracking firm trends in the global markets amid continuous supply concerns.

January, February contracts gain on MCX

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper futures for January delivery rose Rs 19.35, or 1.5 per cent, to Rs 1,306.45 per kilogram, with a business turnover of 13,926 lots.

Similarly, the February contract for the red metal increased Rs 20.90, or 1.6 per cent, to Rs 1,324.60 per kg, in 4,771 lots.

Global copper prices surge on Comex and LME

On the global front, Comex copper futures for March delivery went up 3.2 per cent to USD 5.87 per pound, while the red metal on the London Metals Exchange (LME) rose by USD 334.75, or 2.67 per cent, to USD 12,849.70 per tonne.

Supply disruptions support prices

According to Axis Securities, copper futures were trading higher and hovering near record highs on Monday.

Surge In Copper, Aluminium Prices Drive Up Household Appliance Costs
The supply of copper has come under pressure following halted operations at Freeport-McMoRan’s Grasberg mine in Indonesia, which accounts for nearly 3 per cent of global supply, after a fatal incident, the brokerage said in a note.

