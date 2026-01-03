 Surge In Copper, Aluminium Prices Drive Up Household Appliance Costs
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSurge In Copper, Aluminium Prices Drive Up Household Appliance Costs

Surge In Copper, Aluminium Prices Drive Up Household Appliance Costs

Industrial metals like copper, aluminium, and nickel have rallied sharply due to supply disruptions and strong demand, pushing copper beyond $12,000/tonne and aluminium over $3,000/tonne. This has increased input costs for household goods such as air-conditioners, kitchen appliances, and bath fittings, prompting manufacturers to plan 5-8% price hikes.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 11:09 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Industrial metals including copper, aluminium and nickel have surged sharply, due to tightening supply and robust demand. Aluminium climbed past $3,000 a tonne mark for the first time in over three years, while copper traded near all-time highs surging beyond $12,000 per tonne mark. Many household appliance manufacturers struggled to absorb higher input costs which affected household budgets with copper‑intensive goods such as air‑conditioners, kitchen appliances, bath fittings and cookware facing higher costs.

Copper on the MCX recently touched Rs 1,300 per kg, up over 6 per cent. Manufacturers plan price increases of 5–8 per cent to protect margins, multiple reports said. Bathware manufacturers face further pressure as brass, a copper-based material, saw double-digit price increases since the start of the financial year.

Read Also
PM Surya Ghar Scheme Brings Zero Power Bills To More Than 7.7 Lakh Households
article-image

Aluminium gains reflect structural supply constraints such as caps on smelting capacity in China and reduced output in Europe amid persistently high power costs, even as long‑term demand from construction, renewable energy and infrastructure projects remains high. Copper recorded its biggest yearly gain since 2009 amid repeated supply disruptions. Mining accidents in Indonesia, Chile and the Democratic Republic of the Congo and labour unrest at a major Chilean mine have tightened availability, while trade uncertainties prompted accelerated shipments to the US.

Nickel also advanced after its world’s largest producer Indonesia, flagged plans to cut output and a temporary halt at a PT Vale Indonesia mine raised near‑term supply concerns, reports said. Falling interest rates, a weaker dollar and hopes for a China recovery have supported the rally. The robust rally signals a broader shift of investors' interest toward commodities from gold and silver.

FPJ Shorts
'Due To The Recent Developments...': BCCI Directs KKR To Release Bangladeshi Cricketer Mustafizur Rahman From Their IPL Squad Amid Ongoing Controversy; VIDEO
'Due To The Recent Developments...': BCCI Directs KKR To Release Bangladeshi Cricketer Mustafizur Rahman From Their IPL Squad Amid Ongoing Controversy; VIDEO
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 29: Ranveer Singh Starrer Finally Shows A Drop, Collects Single-Digit Amount ₹8.75 Crore
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 29: Ranveer Singh Starrer Finally Shows A Drop, Collects Single-Digit Amount ₹8.75 Crore
India Diversifies Exports To Counter Higher US Tariffs: Bank Of Baroda Report
India Diversifies Exports To Counter Higher US Tariffs: Bank Of Baroda Report
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 6-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped & Thrown Off Roof In Bulandshahr, 2 Suspects Arrested After Police Encounter
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 6-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped & Thrown Off Roof In Bulandshahr, 2 Suspects Arrested After Police Encounter

Further heavy spending on artificial intelligence and energy transition projects acts as tailwinds for the price surge. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Mines implemented comprehensive policy reforms to modernise India’s mining ecosystem and strengthen mineral security, the government informed earlier this week.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Surge In Copper, Aluminium Prices Drive Up Household Appliance Costs

Surge In Copper, Aluminium Prices Drive Up Household Appliance Costs

India Diversifies Exports To Counter Higher US Tariffs: Bank Of Baroda Report

India Diversifies Exports To Counter Higher US Tariffs: Bank Of Baroda Report

Indian Equities Set For Resilience In 2026, Autos & Banks To Lead Outperformance

Indian Equities Set For Resilience In 2026, Autos & Banks To Lead Outperformance

Fake Claim Debunked: RBI Not Withdrawing ₹500 Notes From ATMs By March 2026

Fake Claim Debunked: RBI Not Withdrawing ₹500 Notes From ATMs By March 2026

LIC Launches Two-Month Revival Campaign For Lapsed Policies With 30% Late Fee Waiver

LIC Launches Two-Month Revival Campaign For Lapsed Policies With 30% Late Fee Waiver