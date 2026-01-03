 CIEL HR Services Raises ₹30 Crore In Pre-IPO Round From Zoho, Pegasus India, Others
CIEL HR Services Raises ₹30 Crore In Pre-IPO Round From Zoho, Pegasus India, Others

Chennai-based CIEL HR Services raised ₹30 crore via pre-IPO placement of 27,27,272 equity shares at ₹110 each from 88 investors, including Zoho Corporation, Pegasus India, and Standard Fireworks. Ahead of its ₹335 crore fresh issue IPO plus OFS, proceeds will fund subsidiary stake acquisitions, working capital, inorganic growth, and learning platform expansion.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 01:31 PM IST
File Image

New Delhi: Human resources solutions provider CIEL HR Services has raised Rs 30 crore from 88 investors, including Zoho Corporation, Pegasus India and Standard Fireworks, ahead of its proposed initial public offering (IPO). In a public announcement, the Chennai-based company said it carried out a pre-IPO placement of 27,27,272 equity shares at Rs 110 apiece, aggregating to Rs 30 crore. The fundraise was approved by the board on November 17 and by shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting on November 28.

Apart from Pegasus India Evolving Opportunities Fund, Zoho Corporation and Standard Fireworks, the share allotment includes investors such as Rajashekar Reddy Seelam, founder of 24 Mantra Organic; Prime Securities; KTV Kannan, promoter of KTV Oil Mills and KTV Health Foods; Sri Kaliswari Fireworks; the Pothys family office; AIKYAM Capital; NS Rajan; and Abhijit Bhaduri, among others.

IIT Delhi Class Of 2000 Pledges Over ₹70 Crore, Setting New Alumni Fundraising Record
According to its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), CIEL HR Services' IPO will comprise a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 335 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 47.4 lakh shares by promoters and other selling shareholders.

The company plans to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue to acquire additional stakes in its subsidiaries -- Firstventure Corporation, Integrum Technologies, Next Leap Career Solutions, People Metrics and Thomas Assessments-- besides funding incremental working capital requirements, pursuing inorganic acquisitions and meeting general corporate expenses.

It will also invest in five subsidiaries -- CCIEL Skills and Careers, FirstVenture Corporation, Integrum Technologies, Ma Foi Strategic Consultants and Next Leap Career Solutions --to expand their learning experience platforms. Founded in Chennai, CIEL HR Services offers a technology-driven, end-to-end suite of human resources solutions spanning the entire employee lifecycle.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

