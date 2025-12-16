 PM Surya Ghar Scheme Brings Zero Power Bills To More Than 7.7 Lakh Households
PM Surya Ghar Scheme Brings Zero Power Bills To More Than 7.7 Lakh Households

The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana has enabled over 7.7 lakh households to receive zero electricity bills after installing rooftop solar systems. Launched in February 2024, the scheme has seen nearly 19.5 lakh installations benefitting over 24 lakh households. Backed by subsidies and concessional loans, it aims to cover one crore homes by FY27 and accelerate India’s clean energy transition.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 01:58 PM IST
New Delhi: The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is steadily transforming India’s residential power landscape, with more than 7.7 lakh households already reporting zero electricity bills after installing rooftop solar systems, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said on Tuesday. The scheme, launched in February 2024, aims to make clean energy affordable while reducing the power burden on households across the country.

Sharing the progress in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik said that as of December 9, a total of 19,45,758 rooftop solar systems have been installed nationwide. “These installations have benefitted 24,35,196 households under the flagship scheme,” the ministry said. The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana targets rooftop solar installations in one crore households in the residential sector by FY 2026–27, with a total outlay of Rs 75,021 crore.

The scheme is designed to promote energy self-reliance, lower electricity bills and support India’s clean energy transition. According to the data shared by the ministry, Gujarat has emerged as the leading state under the scheme, with over 4.93 lakh rooftop solar installations benefitting more than 7.10 lakh households.

Notably, over 3.62 lakh consumers in the state are now receiving zero electricity bills. Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Haryana have also shown steady progress, with thousands of households benefiting from rooftop solar systems.

To ensure rooftop solar remains economically viable for households, the government is providing Central Financial Assistance along with collateral-free loans at a concessional interest rate of 5.75 per cent. This financing support is aimed at reducing the upfront cost of installation and encouraging wider participation. The government has also taken steps to increase adoption among rural households and economically weaker sections. Guidelines have been issued for installing rooftop solar systems under the Utility Led Aggregation and RESCO models, which reduce financial and operational challenges for beneficiaries.

