 'Not Decent Work,' Says Gig Workers' Union, Slamming Zomato CEO
Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Association criticised Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's defence of gig conditions, disputing his ₹102/hour average earnings claim for 2025. After deducting fuel and maintenance, net pay falls to ~₹81/hour or ₹21,000/month for full-time work. The union highlighted lack of paid leave, social security, reliable insurance, and rare tips, calling it "not decent work".

IANSUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 02:35 PM IST
New Delhi: A fresh debate on Saturday erupted over working conditions in India’s fast-growing quick commerce sector after a Telangana-based gig workers’ union sharply criticised Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal’s defence of the company’s delivery model, calling the current conditions “not decent work”. The pushback came after Goyal posted a detailed statement on X explaining how delivery partners earn on Zomato and Blinkit.

He said that in 2025, delivery partners earned an average of Rs 102 per hour, excluding tips, marking a 10.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase. “In 2025, average earnings per hour (EPH), excluding tips, for a delivery partner on Zomato were Rs 102. In 2024, this number was Rs 92,” Goyal said in a post on X. “That’s a 10.9 per cent year-on-year increase. Over a longer horizon also, EPH has shown steady growth,” the CEO added.

Goyal also said delivery partners have the freedom to choose their working hours, keep 100 per cent of customer tips and are not forced into unsafe driving because of 10-minute delivery promises. He further highlighted welfare measures such as insurance coverage and pension support offered by the company. However, the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Association (TGPWA) challenged these claims, saying the on-ground reality for many riders is very different.

In a post on X, the union said that once expenses like fuel, vehicle maintenance and other costs are deducted, actual earnings drop to around Rs 81 per hour. According to its calculation, a delivery partner working 10 hours a day for 26 days would earn roughly Rs 21,000 a month. The union also pointed out that delivery partners do not get paid leave, social security benefits or guaranteed accident insurance. Because of this, it described the existing work setup as “not decent work”. It further questioned Goyal’s emphasis on tips, noting that only about 5 per cent of orders on Zomato are tipped, limiting this additional income for most riders.

