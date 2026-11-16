Sitharaman Holds First Talks With Economists For Budget 2027-28, Industry Seeks Duty Cuts On Fuel & Raw Materials

Nirmala Sitharaman held her first pre-Budget 2027-28 talks with economists. |

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday chaired the first pre-Budget consultation with leading economists for the Union Budget 2027-28, the government said in a statement.

Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Anuradha Thakur and Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran attended the meeting in New Delhi, along with senior officials from the department.

Industry Consultations

The meeting with economists followed discussions between the finance ministry and industry stakeholders. At a separate consultation held by the Revenue Department’s Tax Research Unit, the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) called for changes to customs duties on critical raw materials and energy inputs used by several Indian manufacturers.

The chamber said duties on these inputs affect production costs and investment decisions across industries. It argued that a simpler duty structure could lower manufacturing costs, strengthen domestic supply chains and help Indian producers compete in global markets. It also said the changes could improve energy security.

Duty Proposals

PHDCCI proposed scrapping the 2.5% basic customs duty on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), naphtha and heavy petroleum feedstocks. The chamber also sought the removal of basic customs duty on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and called for a review of duties on petroleum coke used in industrial manufacturing.

For aluminium producers, the chamber specifically recommended lower tariffs on petroleum coke. It also asked the government to retain the existing basic customs duty structure for steel scrap beyond March 2028.

The chamber said the recommendations covered inputs used across energy, fertilisers, steel, aluminium and petrochemicals, as well as in infrastructure, construction, textiles and engineering. It said the effects of duties on raw materials and intermediate goods extend beyond the firms that import them.

PHDCCI argued that changes to duties on these inputs could ease costs across several stages of manufacturing. The chamber presented the proposals as part of its Budget wish list, linking the competitiveness of downstream industries to the cost of materials and energy.