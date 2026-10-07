BEST Budget 2027-28 Projects ₹1,317.50 Crore Deficit, Plans 10,000-Bus Fleet & ₹647.79 Crore Capex | FP Image

Mumbai, Oct 7: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking on Wednesday presented its budget estimates for the financial year 2027-28, projecting an overall deficit of Rs 1,317.50 crore and a capital expenditure outlay of Rs 647.79 crore.

The undertaking, which supplies electricity to about 10 lakh households in Mumbai and operates buses carrying nearly 25 lakh passengers daily across the city and neighbouring areas, has proposed several measures to expand and modernise its fleet and enhance passenger services.

BMC's Additional Commissioner (City) Prajakta Verma, holding additional charge of BEST General Manager, presented the budget before the undertaking's committee with an estimated income of Rs 8,559.06 crore against expenditure of Rs 9,876.56 crore.

Fleet expansion plans

As of September 2026, BEST had a fleet of 2,834 buses. The undertaking has proposed to expand the fleet in phases to 4,016 buses and eventually to 10,000 buses.

The budget proposes advanced bus driving simulators to improve hazard perception, weather handling, and fuel-efficient driving, aimed at reducing accidents after a spate of fatal BEST bus crashes.

Transport division faces deficit

According to the budget document, the electricity supply division of BEST is projected to post a surplus, while the transport division is expected to incur a deficit.

According to the budget document, the electricity supply division is estimated to post a surplus of Rs 201.21 crore, with income of Rs 5,007.51 crore against expenditure of Rs 4,806.30 crore, while the transport division is expected to report a deficit of Rs 1,518.71 crore, with income of Rs 3,551.55 crore and expenditure of Rs 5,070.26 crore.

The budget estimates also provide for Rs 647.79 crore in capital expenditure for 2027-28.

New buses and digital services

Under the fleet expansion proposal, 1,500 midi buses will be acquired through the Centre's PM-eDrive scheme, while tenders have been invited for 200 midi CNG buses.

The budget also proposes continuation of the Integrated Transport Management System, including real-time bus tracking, upgraded passenger information and automatic vehicle location systems, mobile-based ticketing, route and schedule management and a central command and control centre, as per the document.

BEST has also proposed introducing open-top double-decker buses for heritage and Hop-On Hop-Off tourist services, while for digital ticketing, the undertaking plans to expand QR-code-based ticketing through the ONDC network to platforms including Chartr, PhonePe, Paytm, WhatsApp, RedBus, Rapido and Namma Yatri, the document highlighted.

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Driver training and safety

The budget proposes setting up advanced bus driving simulators at the Dindoshi Training Centre to train drivers in hazard perception, difficult weather conditions and fuel-efficient driving, with the aim of reducing accidents.

In the past few years, BEST buses, especially hired from private operators, have witnessed some severe fatal crashes.

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Power network and cybersecurity

On the electricity supply side, BEST has proposed strengthening its distribution network, replacing transformers and cables, and implementing advanced distribution management and IT/OT systems.

The budget also proposes establishing a Security Operations Centre to monitor cyber threats and vulnerabilities, followed by steps towards obtaining ISO 27001 certification, the budget document pointed out.

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