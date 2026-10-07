Maharashtra: BEST To Roll Out New Olectra Electric Buses With Blade Battery Technology In Mumbai | File Pic

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking is set to roll out a new generation of Olectra Greentech electric buses in Mumbai. The buses are equipped with advanced Blade Battery technology, which is expected to offer a longer range and enhanced safety.

The first batch of 25 buses is expected to become operational by the end of the month, The Times of India reported. The buses are equipped with lightweight batteries that will enable them to operate for up to two days on a single charge.

Batteries designed to conserve energy

The batteries use lithium iron phosphate technology and are integrated into the bus chassis. They are reported to be capable of storing at least 30 percent more energy compared with batteries installed in existing air-conditioned buses.

The new buses are also designed to offer improved safety and a longer range while operating at lower costs.

Olectra supplying buses to BEST

Olectra Greentech Limited is supplying the Blade Battery-based electric buses to BEST as part of efforts to meet Mumbai's public transport requirements.

Technology designed for enhanced safety

A senior Olectra Greentech official was quoted as saying by The Times of India: “Blade battery is designed to withstand extreme climatic conditions and is much safer even when severely damaged during accidents. It has very slow heat generation and no oxygen release. It is also more compact, increasing space utilisation in the battery pack by over 50%."

Buses equipped with the similar battery technology are also operating in other cities across the globe, including London and Singapore, according to the report.

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