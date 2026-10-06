Mumbai: Around 12 New BEST CNG Buses Catch Fire At Anik Depot Near Sion; Separate Blaze Erupts At Goregaon Film City Sets |

Mumbai: Around 12 of BEST’s new CNGrun buses parked at the Anik bus depot near Sion caught fire on Monday evening, triggering panic among commuters and residents. Another blaze was reported from the Film City in Goregaon East. No injuries were reported in either incident.

According to bystanders, the blaze initially erupted in one bus and quickly engulfed other vehicles parked in rows. The entire area was subsequently covered in thick smoke. “The incident was reported at 5.44pm and was confined to eight to 10 BEST CNG buses. Four fire engines, five jumbo water tankers, a quick response vehicle and an ambulance were deployed at the spot,” said the BMC’s disaster management cell report. The blaze was doused at 8.20pm.

Regarding the Film City mishap, the report said the incident was reported to the fire brigade at 4.02pm and the flames were doused by 4.55pm. The blaze erupted behind Reliance Media Works, Prime Focus, on the Film City premises. According to sources, the fire broke out outside the sets of ‘Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2’ and ‘MTV Hustle Season 5’

While no shooting was underway for ‘Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga 2’, the grand finale of ‘Hustle 5’ was being shot and artists were present at the location when the incident occurred. However, everyone was evacuated in time.

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