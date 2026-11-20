Sensex |

Mumbai: Indian stock markets opened sharply lower on Friday as a global sell-off in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks triggered weakness across Asian markets. The Sensex and Nifty 50 declined over 0.5% in early trading, while gold and silver prices witnessed heavy selling pressure.

The Nifty 50 opened at 25,368, falling 146.30 points or 0.57%, while the BSE Sensex slipped 463.50 points to 82,558.25, down 0.56%.

Why Is The Stock Market Falling Today?

Weakness in global technology stocks and profit booking following India's recent market rally weighed on investor sentiment. The Nasdaq declined 2.25% overnight, triggering sharp losses across technology-heavy Asian markets.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, said the weakening AI trade was affecting markets such as Japan, Taiwan and South Korea. However, he noted that India's Nifty had gained 10.7% in just 13 trading sessions this month, supported by sustained foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows and strong corporate earnings.

Metal Stocks Lead Market Decline

Selling pressure extended across broader markets. The Nifty 100 declined 0.55%, while the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap 100 indices fell 0.38% and 0.60%, respectively.

Among sectors, Nifty Metal emerged as the biggest loser, declining 1.4%. Private banking, media, IT and FMCG stocks also traded lower. Despite global volatility, foreign portfolio investors have reportedly invested ₹1,06,229 crore in Indian equities during November.

Gold And Silver Prices Crash

Precious metals witnessed significant losses as selling intensified across commodities. Gold prices plunged nearly 4% to ₹1,22,435 per 10 grams, while silver declined 6% to ₹1,48,034 per kg. Both metals reportedly touched their lowest levels of 2026. Anindya Banerjee of Kotak NEO said aggressive selling had spread across gold, silver, base metals, equities and cryptocurrencies.

Asian Markets Under Pressure

Asian markets recorded steep losses, with Japan's Nikkei falling 4%, South Korea's KOSPI declining 4.77% and Taiwan's benchmark dropping over 6%. Meanwhile, Brent crude rose 0.27% to $92.23 per barrel.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!