Sensex rebounded nearly 990 points as Nifty crossed 25,500 on Thursday. |

Mumbai: Indian equities staged a sharp turnaround on Thursday, 19 November, as buying in banks and carmakers helped the benchmark indices erase early losses and climb to their highest levels of the session in late trade. The rebound followed a sharp sell-off in the previous session.

The Sensex was quoted at 83,021.75 around the closing bell, up 989.94 points or 1.21 percent from Wednesday. It recovered more than 1,300 points from its intraday low of 81,698.63. The Nifty 50 rose 286.35 points, or 1.14 percent, to 25,514.30 after falling as low as 25,104.80.

Banks Lead The Rebound

The Nifty Bank crossed 62,900 for the first time during the session, with HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank among the main contributors. Buying in state-owned lenders also extended their November rally, which Reuters attributed to foreign buying, steady earnings and attractive valuations.

Carmakers Add To Gains

Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the leading Nifty gainers in afternoon trade. Reuters reported that resilient vehicle demand after the festive season supported the sector, while lower metal prices helped ease input cost pressures. The Nifty Auto index was already up 3.3 percent in morning trade.

Foreign Buying Supports Sentiment

Foreign institutional investors bought a net Rs 5,866.78 crore of equities on Wednesday even as the Sensex fell 500.38 points. V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments, said sustained foreign inflows and strong earnings growth supported the market’s momentum. Moneycontrol also reported that buyers stepped in after Thursday’s early decline.

Softer Crude Eases Cost Concerns

Brent crude edged down to USD 91.91 a barrel during the session. Softer oil prices helped sentiment in India, a major crude importer, where a sustained decline can ease the import bill and reduce costs for businesses that rely on fuel and petroleum-based inputs.

IT shares remained under pressure after minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s October meeting signalled continued concern about inflation. Reuters reported that the prospect of higher US rates weighed on sentiment towards Indian technology exporters, which depend heavily on US clients.

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