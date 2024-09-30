 Market Reaction: KRBL, Kohinoor Foods, Chaman Lal Setia Shares Rally As Government Lifts Non-Basmati White Rice Export Ban
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMarket Reaction: KRBL, Kohinoor Foods, Chaman Lal Setia Shares Rally As Government Lifts Non-Basmati White Rice Export Ban

Market Reaction: KRBL, Kohinoor Foods, Chaman Lal Setia Shares Rally As Government Lifts Non-Basmati White Rice Export Ban

The Indian government amended its export policy for non-basmati white rice, which had been prohibited since July 2023.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 12:39 PM IST
article-image
Market Reaction: KRBL, Kohinoor Foods, Chaman Lal Setia Shares Surge As India Lifts Rice Export Ban | Canva

After the Indian government lifted the ban of export on non-basmati white rice, the shares of India's rice exporting company such as KRBL, Kohinoor Foods, LT Foods and Chaman Lal Setia Exports, saw a sharp surge in their stock price in the early trading hours on Monday (September 30).

Stock Market Response: Rice Shares Rally

In early trading hours, the shares of KRBL soared 3.7 per cent, reaching Rs 312 apiece. As of 12:22 pm IST the stocks of the company were trading at Rs 306.00 apiece, up by 1.75 per cent.

KRBL share performance

KRBL share performance |

Similarly, the shares of Kohinoor Foods surged 7.4 per cent, reaching a day’s high of Rs 47.45, while Chaman Lal Setia Exports hit an all-time high of Rs 313.95, gaining 7 per cent.

FPJ Shorts
Market Reaction: KRBL, Kohinoor Foods, Chaman Lal Setia Shares Rally As Government Lifts Non-Basmati White Rice Export Ban
Market Reaction: KRBL, Kohinoor Foods, Chaman Lal Setia Shares Rally As Government Lifts Non-Basmati White Rice Export Ban
Pakistan: Hezbollah Leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's Death Sparks Protests Near US Consulate In Karachi; Visuals Surface
Pakistan: Hezbollah Leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's Death Sparks Protests Near US Consulate In Karachi; Visuals Surface
Mark Zuckerberg Becomes 4th Richest Person In World, Net-Worth Crosses 200 Billion For The First Time
Mark Zuckerberg Becomes 4th Richest Person In World, Net-Worth Crosses 200 Billion For The First Time
'Hindustan & Pakistan Equal For Me': Diljit Dosanjh Gifts Shoes To Pakistani Fan, Says 'Borders Have Been Drawn By Politicians' (VIDEO)
'Hindustan & Pakistan Equal For Me': Diljit Dosanjh Gifts Shoes To Pakistani Fan, Says 'Borders Have Been Drawn By Politicians' (VIDEO)
Kohinoor foods share performance

Kohinoor foods share performance |

Read Also
India Gate Basmati Rice Recalled Due To Excess Pesticide; KRBL Shares Dip By Over 1.5%
article-image

Furthermore, the stock prices of LT foods also experience a jump, rising 4.3 per cent to Rs 412.20, during the intraday trading session.

LT food share performance

LT food share performance |

Government Lifts Export Ban, Reduces Duties

The Indian government amended its export policy for non-basmati white rice, which had been prohibited since July 2023.

According to the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), the policy now allows the export of semi-milled or wholly milled rice, provided it meets the Minimum Export Price (MEP) of USD 490 per tonne.

Representative Image

Representative Image | Representative Image/Canva

Read Also
Centre Lifts Ban On Exports Of Non-Basmati White Rice
article-image

Furthermore, the export duty on parboiled rice has been reduced from 20 per cent to 10 pet cent.

Earlier this month, the government also scrapped the minimum export price for basmati rice to help farmers struggling to access lucrative markets in Europe, the Middle East, and the U.S.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Market Reaction: KRBL, Kohinoor Foods, Chaman Lal Setia Shares Rally As Government Lifts Non-Basmati...

Market Reaction: KRBL, Kohinoor Foods, Chaman Lal Setia Shares Rally As Government Lifts Non-Basmati...

Mark Zuckerberg Becomes 4th Richest Person In World, Net-Worth Crosses 200 Billion For The First...

Mark Zuckerberg Becomes 4th Richest Person In World, Net-Worth Crosses 200 Billion For The First...

Employer vs. Individual Health Insurance: Why You Should Get Personal Coverage

Employer vs. Individual Health Insurance: Why You Should Get Personal Coverage

Rado's Latest Captain Cook Ceramic Skeleton Watch; Hrithik And Katrina Team Up To Launch This Model

Rado's Latest Captain Cook Ceramic Skeleton Watch; Hrithik And Katrina Team Up To Launch This Model

Manba Finance IPO Listing: NBFC's Public Issue Hits 5% Upper Circuit After Debut With 25% Premium On...

Manba Finance IPO Listing: NBFC's Public Issue Hits 5% Upper Circuit After Debut With 25% Premium On...