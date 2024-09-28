Centre Lifts Ban On Exports Of Non-Basmati White Rice | File/ Representative Photo

The Central government has amended the export policy for non-Basmati white rice, allowing its export under specific conditions with a minimum export price (MEP) of USD 490 per tonne.

According to an official notification, this amendment was made in accordance with the Foreign Trade Act and the changes came into effect immediately. This move ensures that exporters adhere to a minimum price threshold when exporting non-basmati white rice to international markets.

The export of non-Basmati white rice (including, semi-milled, wholly milled, polished, or glazed) was previously prohibited under the existing policy. However, the new notification has shifted the export status of this rice category from "prohibited" to "free." The notification, which comes into force immediately, marks a shift in the government's stance on rice exports. This amendment will allow the export of non-basmati white rice but with a regulated price condition.

The revised policy is expected to benefit exporters while ensuring price stability in the domestic market, addressing both international demand and local supply concerns.

On August 21, India approved the export of 200,000 tonnes of non-basmati white rice to Malaysia. In October 2023, the country also authorised the shipment of 170,000 tonnes of the same rice variety to Malaysia.

Previously, India had allowed the export of this type of rice to nations like Nepal, Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire, the Republic of Guinea, the Philippines, Seychelles, UAE, Singapore, Comoros, Madagascar, Equatorial Guinea, Egypt, Kenya, and Tanzania, with different quantities allocated to each.

India banned the export of rice in July 2023 to control inflation and secure food security.