 Centre Lifts Ban On Exports Of Non-Basmati White Rice
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCentre Lifts Ban On Exports Of Non-Basmati White Rice

Centre Lifts Ban On Exports Of Non-Basmati White Rice

According to an official notification, this amendment was made in accordance with the Foreign Trade Act and the changes came into effect immediately.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 07:30 PM IST
article-image
Centre Lifts Ban On Exports Of Non-Basmati White Rice | File/ Representative Photo

The Central government has amended the export policy for non-Basmati white rice, allowing its export under specific conditions with a minimum export price (MEP) of USD 490 per tonne.

According to an official notification, this amendment was made in accordance with the Foreign Trade Act and the changes came into effect immediately. This move ensures that exporters adhere to a minimum price threshold when exporting non-basmati white rice to international markets.

The export of non-Basmati white rice (including, semi-milled, wholly milled, polished, or glazed) was previously prohibited under the existing policy. However, the new notification has shifted the export status of this rice category from "prohibited" to "free." The notification, which comes into force immediately, marks a shift in the government's stance on rice exports. This amendment will allow the export of non-basmati white rice but with a regulated price condition.

Read Also
India Gate Basmati Rice Recalled Due To Excess Pesticide; KRBL Shares Dip By Over 1.5%
article-image

The revised policy is expected to benefit exporters while ensuring price stability in the domestic market, addressing both international demand and local supply concerns.

FPJ Shorts
SBI Invites Applications For 58 Specialist Cadre Officers; Deadline Extended To October 1
SBI Invites Applications For 58 Specialist Cadre Officers; Deadline Extended To October 1
'Washout Left Us Gutted': Fans React After Rain, Wet Outfield Abandons Day 2 Of IND vs BAN Kanpur Test
'Washout Left Us Gutted': Fans React After Rain, Wet Outfield Abandons Day 2 Of IND vs BAN Kanpur Test
Karnataka: Bellari Man Suffers Stroke After Barber Accidently Twists His Neck During 'Free Head Massage'
Karnataka: Bellari Man Suffers Stroke After Barber Accidently Twists His Neck During 'Free Head Massage'
Mumbai: 5 Baby Crocodiles Seized At Airport; 2 Passengers Arrested
Mumbai: 5 Baby Crocodiles Seized At Airport; 2 Passengers Arrested

On August 21, India approved the export of 200,000 tonnes of non-basmati white rice to Malaysia. In October 2023, the country also authorised the shipment of 170,000 tonnes of the same rice variety to Malaysia.

Previously, India had allowed the export of this type of rice to nations like Nepal, Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire, the Republic of Guinea, the Philippines, Seychelles, UAE, Singapore, Comoros, Madagascar, Equatorial Guinea, Egypt, Kenya, and Tanzania, with different quantities allocated to each.

India banned the export of rice in July 2023 to control inflation and secure food security.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Centre Lifts Ban On Exports Of Non-Basmati White Rice

Centre Lifts Ban On Exports Of Non-Basmati White Rice

Gala Precision Engineering Earnings: Net Profit Rises To ₹62.93 Million; Check More Details Here

Gala Precision Engineering Earnings: Net Profit Rises To ₹62.93 Million; Check More Details Here

Coldplay Concert Chaos: Who Is Ashish Hemrajani? The BookMyShow CEO Summoned Over Allegations Of...

Coldplay Concert Chaos: Who Is Ashish Hemrajani? The BookMyShow CEO Summoned Over Allegations Of...

Nokia To Help Vodafone Idea Bolster Its 4G And 5G Network In India

Nokia To Help Vodafone Idea Bolster Its 4G And 5G Network In India

The Ultimate Expression Of Design: Chevrolet 2025 Blazer EV

The Ultimate Expression Of Design: Chevrolet 2025 Blazer EV