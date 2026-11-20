Nifty Bank crossed 64,000 for the first time as Axis Bank and Union Bank hit 52-week highs. |

Mumbai: Indian equities reversed a weak opening on Friday as a record rally in banking shares lifted both benchmark indices into positive territory. Nifty Bank crossed 64,000 for the first time, while Axis Bank and Union Bank of India climbed to fresh 52-week highs.

The BSE Sensex traded at 83,479.73 at 12:19 pm IST, up 457.98 points or 0.55%. The Nifty 50 stood at 25,648.55 at 12:20 pm IST, gaining 134.25 points or 0.53%.

Benchmarks Reverse Losses

The Sensex opened at 82,558.25 and slipped to 82,403.27 before recovering more than 1,076 points from its session low. The rebound took the index back above 83,000, with its intraday high reaching 83,525.58.

The Nifty opened at 25,368 and touched a low of 25,345.20. It recovered more than 303 points from that level by 12:20 pm, having hit an intraday high of 25,660.55. Both benchmarks were trading above their previous closes after opening more than 0.5% lower.

Banks Lead Recovery

Banking shares drove the turnaround, with Nifty Bank extending Thursday’s rally. The banking index had set a record in the previous session and closed above 63,000 before clearing the 64,000 milestone on Friday.

State-owned lenders were among the leaders of the banking rally. Union Bank of India’s move to a 52-week high underlined the strength in public sector banks, while Axis Bank’s fresh annual peak showed that buying extended to private lenders as well.

The recovery left the Nifty on course for another weekly gain. The 25,200–25,250 zone remains an area of support to watch if the index gives up its gains. Friday’s session low of 25,345.20 stayed above that range.

Dollar Remains In Focus

A stronger US dollar and concerns that the Federal Reserve could keep interest rates higher for longer remain risks for equities. The banking rally helped domestic benchmarks shake off the weak start, but the close will determine whether the Nifty holds on to its weekly gains.