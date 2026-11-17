From Cradle To Stock Market |

New Delhi: At just six days old, Arya Goel from New Delhi has reportedly become India's youngest demat account holder, setting a new milestone in the country's growing retail investment landscape.

According to stockbroking platform Pocketful, Arya's parents opened her demat account within six days of her birth, surpassing a previously reported record involving a 12-day-old infant.

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How Was The Account Opened?

Opening a demat account for a minor requires several formalities, including obtaining an Aadhaar number, securing a minor PAN card and opening a bank account. Arya's family reportedly completed these requirements within six days, enabling the account to be opened through Pocketful. The account will remain under parental supervision until Arya reaches adulthood.

Who Will Manage Her Investments?

Under the minor demat account arrangement, Arya's parents will manage the account until she turns 18. Once she becomes an adult, the account can be transferred to her control after completing the necessary Know Your Customer (KYC) formalities. The arrangement allows parents to hold eligible investments for their children's future financial needs.

Why Are Parents Investing Early?

The development highlights growing interest in long-term financial planning for children. Families are increasingly considering investment options alongside traditional savings to prepare for future education expenses and financial security. Beginning early provides a longer investment horizon, although returns remain subject to market risks.

What Pocketful Said

Sarvam Goel, Founder of Pocketful, described Arya's achievement as an example of thoughtful financial planning by her family. He emphasised the importance of introducing financial awareness early and helping parents make informed investment decisions.

About Pocketful

Pocketful is a digital stockbroking and investment platform backed by Pace Finance Group. The company focuses on technology-driven investing and research-based insights for retail investors. Arya's milestone draws attention to the role of minor demat accounts in long-term family investment planning.

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