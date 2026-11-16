Make Rental Housing A National Investment Priority | X - N_Hiranandani

India must make rental housing a central pillar of its urban development agenda. Home ownership will remain an important aspiration, but it cannot be the only way people secure a good home. Students, workers, young professionals, families, senior citizens and people who move between cities all need safe, well-managed places to rent.

The need is especially urgent for the common man who comes to a city or town for work. Many struggle to find a decent rental home near their workplace. As a result, some spend as much as three hours a day commuting to and from work. This takes time away from family, rest and personal life, and adds to the pressure on our roads and public transport. Well-planned rental housing near employment centres can make a real difference to people’s daily lives.

Renting is a mainstream housing choice in many countries. In the United States, roughly 35% of occupied homes are renter-occupied. India should also make renting a respected, secure and accessible choice, alongside home ownership.

Our policy must support the entire rental housing market: worker and service employee housing, student accommodation, homes for middle-income families, professionally managed apartments, senior living and premium rental housing. Rental housing should be treated as essential urban infrastructure and a long-term investment opportunity.

The Ministries of Housing and Urban Affairs and Finance should jointly create a national framework to attract investment from government, Indian and international investors, developers, employers, charitable trusts and companies through their CSR programmes.

India has previously provided a 100% deduction on qualifying profits from housing projects, including notified rental housing projects, under Section 80-IBA. Its project approval window was time-bound and ended on 31 March 2022. The government could renew and redesign a comparable incentive for new rental housing.

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Specific measures to consider

1.Tax incentives across all rental segments: Provide a 100% deduction on qualifying project profits for up to ten years, or an equivalent investment-linked benefit. Apply it to affordable, middle-income and premium rental homes, as well as student, worker and senior living projects. Projects should commence within three years and be completed within five, with reasonable extensions for delays outside the investor’s control.

2. Accelerated depreciation for service employee housing: Allow individuals and companies investing in qualifying housing for service employees to claim accelerated depreciation on the capital invested. This could cover employers providing housing directly or through a registered project company or rental housing fund. The benefit should be linked to the homes being used for employee accommodation and maintained for a defined period.

3. CSR support for rental housing: Enable CSR funds to support projects with a clear public benefit, including accommodation for workers, students, women, senior citizens and underserved communities. The government should provide a clear route for companies to contribute, including through qualified charitable or not-for-profit partners, with transparent rules for rents, maintenance and use of funds.

4. Investment by charitable trusts: Allow charitable trusts to develop, own or invest in rental housing consistent with their objects. Clear guidance should explain how trusts can charge reasonable rents, maintain the homes, reinvest surpluses in their charitable purposes and retain eligible tax treatment.

5. Encourage foreign investment: Provide a clear and predictable framework for foreign direct investment in build-to-rent projects, rental housing funds and REITs. Long-term investors need certainty on approvals, taxation, rental income and repatriation of returns. India’s FDI policy already distinguishes earning rent through a lease from real estate business; this clarity can be built on to encourage investment in rental housing.

6. Unlock land and existing buildings: Offer suitable public land through transparent, long-term leases. Encourage the conversion of vacant offices, hotels, hostels and underused buildings into rental homes where planning, safety and infrastructure standards can be met.

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7. Make renting secure and professional: Promote standard digital rental agreements, transparent deposits, clear maintenance responsibilities and faster dispute resolution. States and cities should consider faster approvals, predictable charges and transit-linked planning for qualifying rental projects.

The benefits should be available across the market, with additional support where projects address specific public needs. In return, projects receiving public incentives should commit to keeping homes available for rent for a defined period, maintaining them properly and reporting transparently on their use.

A stable policy can bring together public funding, private capital, CSR contributions, charitable investment and foreign investment to create a substantial supply of rental homes. By making it easier for people to live near work and essential services, India can reduce daily hardship and improve the quality of life of the citizens of Bharat.

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