Campa Cola Expands In Karnataka As Reliance Begins Work On ₹1,600 Crore Beverage Plant In Vijayapura | X - MBPatil

Vijayapura (Karnataka) [India], November 16: Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister and Vijayapura District In-charge Minister MB Patil performed the groundbreaking ceremony on Monday for the Reliance Group's Campa Cola beverage manufacturing plant, which will be set up on 109 acres at the Mulawad Industrial Area on the outskirts of Vijayapura, with an investment of Rs 1,600 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Patil said, “The establishment of the Campa Cola plant will give a fresh impetus to industrial growth in Vijayapura district. We have held investment-related discussions with several companies, including Wings Viterra, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, Hi-Tech Pipes, Servotech Power Systems, which is engaged in the battery manufacturing sector, Meta Group and Tonbo Imaging, a prominent company in the aerospace and defence sector. Several companies have already signed investment agreements.”

A New Era of Industrial Growth Begins in Basava Nadu!Today, I performed the groundbreaking ceremony for a ₹1,600+ crore Campa Cola facility at Mulwad Industrial Area, Vijayapura, spread across approximately 100 acres.The project will create over 1,200 direct jobs initially, with the potential for 5,000 jobs in subsequent phases. I have directed the company to prioritise land-losing farmer families and local residents in employment.With several major companies exploring investments and some already signing agreements, Vijayapura is emerging as a promising industrial destination.Inspired by Shri Sharad Pawar’s Baramati model, my vision is to transform Vijayapura through integrated growth in agriculture, horticulture, dairy and industry, creating opportunities for our youth closer to home.@iShivanandpatil #campacola — M B Patil (@MBPatil) November 16, 2026

Vijayapura Targets Major Industrial Expansion

“Sharad Pawar has developed irrigation facilities, the dairy sector and industries on an equal footing in his home constituency of Baramati in neighbouring Maharashtra. We have much to learn from his approach to development. Vijayapura district, too, will develop along similar lines in the coming years. We have held discussions with several leading companies to attract investments to the district. Our overall objective is to bring large industries to Vijayapura and generate at least 10,000 direct jobs,” Patil explained.

The Minister emphasised that three to four thousand acres of land were acquired at Mulawad as far back as 2009 for industrial development.

"However, not a single industry had come up in the area since then. After taking charge as Industries Minister, I took this up as a challenge and have spent the past three years working to attract investors to Vijayapura district. Those efforts are now bearing fruit. The Campa Cola plant will generate 2,000 direct jobs and provide employment to more than 3,000 people indirectly,” he noted.

Improved Water Infrastructure Attracts Investors

Patil said that industries were earlier reluctant to invest in Vijayapura district because of inadequate water facilities.

"However, the district now has good water infrastructure, and tanks and reservoirs are being filled. Besides, Vijayapura is a major producer of horticultural crops such as pomegranates, lemons and grapes. Reliance should take these factors into account and consider venturing into food processing and expanding its operations here. Our farmers are ready to cultivate whatever crops industries require. Therefore, there will be no shortage of raw materials,” he emphasised.

Local Employment To Receive Priority

“Reliance should give the highest priority in recruitment to members of families who have lost their land for this project. Thereafter, eligible candidates from within a 25-km radius should be considered, followed by talented candidates from across Vijayapura district, for permanent employment. All Category C and D posts must be filled by local people. The company must strictly adhere to this requirement,” he said.

Push For Industries Beyond Bengaluru

Asserting that most investors prefer Bengaluru and its surrounding areas, Patil said that it is essential to promote industrial development in regions beyond the State capital.

"The Union Government is not showing much interest in promoting industries in the State. Entrepreneurs often approach us with details of the facilities being offered to them by Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat. Land availability in Karnataka, however, is not as easy as it is in these States. Despite these challenges, we are working to address the issues and respond to investors' priorities,” Patil explained.

MLAs Shivanand Patil and Vittal Katakadond; former MLA Raju Alagur; Ketan Modi, ED of Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL); Arpan Basu, Vice-President of RCPL; Govinda Reddy, CEO of KIADB; Doddabasavaraju, MD of Karnataka Udyog Mitra; Dr Gangadhar Sambanni, Chairman of the Vijayapura Development Authority (VDA); Abdul Hameed Mushrif; and SP Laxman Nimbargi were among those present on the dais.

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Government Engages Over 20 Companies

Vijayapura district is set to be developed into a major industrial centre alongside its established irrigation and horticulture sectors, with the government actively engaging with over 20 companies to bring in significant investments, said Patil.

Emphasising the push towards industrialisation, Patil noted that while irrigation and horticulture are already well established in the district, the current focus is on expanding the industrial base.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)