India Could Slash Fossil Fuel Import Bill By Over 40% By 2035 Through Faster Electrification, Report Finds | X - nijunction

Lucknow: India could reduce its annual fossil fuel import bill by more than 40 per cent by FY2035 by accelerating the shift towards electricity, green hydrogen and bioenergy, according to a new report released by Climate Compatible Futures on Monday.

The report, titled Decoupling from Fossil Fuel Imports: An Accelerated Electrification Scenario for India, estimates that the country's annual import bill for crude oil, natural gas and coal could decline to Rs 7.4 lakh crore by FY2035 under an accelerated electrification pathway, compared to Rs 17 lakh crore under the business-as-usual scenario.

The potential annual savings could amount to Rs 9.6 lakh crore by FY2035. The report further projects that India could eliminate direct imports of fossil fuels by FY2045, against a projected annual import bill of Rs 23.3 lakh crore under the existing trajectory.

₹9.3 lakh crore saved!India’s renewable energy push has saved over $100 billion in coal and gas imports in the last decade, according to the IEA.Over 300 GW of renewable capacity. Stronger energy security. A greener future.Watch: https://t.co/BBJAGNa3cx — New India Junction (@nijunction) November 16, 2026

Electricity To Drive Energy Transition

According to the analysis, electricity could account for 54 per cent of India's total energy demand by FY2035, rising to 76 per cent by FY2045. Direct electricity, green hydrogen and bioenergy together could replace around 87 per cent of the fossil fuels that India would otherwise import by FY2045.

The report identifies FY2035 as a crucial milestone in India's energy transition. It estimates that the share of energy demand met through imported fossil fuels could fall from the present 58 per cent to 22 per cent by FY2035 under the accelerated scenario. Under the business-as-usual pathway, the share would remain as high as 51 per cent.

India's Progress Towards Electrification

The report points out that India has already made considerable progress towards electrification. Indian Railways has electrified 99.6 per cent of its broad-gauge network, while electric vehicles accounted for 13.11 per cent of vehicle sales in September 2026, registering an 84 per cent year-on-year increase. Non-fossil fuel sources now account for more than half of the country's installed power generation capacity.

However, without a stronger policy push, electricity's share in total energy demand would rise only to around 33 per cent by FY2045. Meanwhile, overall energy demand is projected to more than double and fossil fuel imports could increase by 75 per cent.

Rising Oil Imports And Economic Pressures

The report comes against the backdrop of growing concerns over India's dependence on imported energy. Disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz since February pushed Brent crude prices above $100 per barrel. India's crude import bill increased 48 per cent year-on-year during April-August.

The country spent $174.9 billion on crude oil and petroleum products in FY2026, accounting for around 22 per cent of its total import bill. The report also notes that the rupee depreciated nearly 8 per cent in 2026, touching a record low of 96.90 against the dollar, with rising oil costs identified as the biggest driver.

"India does not need to be persuaded to electrify. It is already doing it. The real question is whether it electrifies fast enough to change its import reliance," said Dr Manish Ram, Director of Climate Compatible Futures.

Transport And Industry Electrification Potential

The report identifies transport as the biggest opportunity for reducing crude oil imports, with 45 per cent of fuel demand in the sector expected to shift away from fossil fuels by FY2035. Electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, buses, cars and freight vehicles would drive this transition.

In the residential and commercial sectors, 44 per cent of fuel demand could shift away from fossil fuels, while agriculture and other uses could see a 47 per cent shift through electric irrigation pumps, farm machinery and improved rural electricity supply.

In industry, the transition could reach 28 per cent by FY2035 and rise to 61 per cent by FY2045 through electric boilers, heat pumps, furnaces and green hydrogen for steel and chemical production.

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Policy Roadmap For Clean Energy

To achieve these targets, the report recommends a national sector-specific electrification roadmap, concessional finance for industrial electrification, expansion of clean power generation and investment in transmission and energy storage infrastructure.

It also calls for using savings from reduced fuel imports to strengthen domestic manufacturing of batteries, electrolysers, power electronics and grid technologies.

The report clarifies that its projections are based on a comparison of business-as-usual trends and an accelerated electrification scenario. They are intended as a planning exercise rather than a forecast.