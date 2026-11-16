Varanasi's Dev Deepawali To Witness Spectacular 2,100-Drone Show For First Time, Lighting Up Kashi's Night Sky | File Pic

Varanasi: For the first time, Dev Deepawali celebrations in Varanasi will feature a spectacular drone show, with 2,100 Made-in-India drones set to recreate the sacred stories and spiritual heritage of Kashi in the night sky on November 24.

The 15-minute aerial presentation will feature 15 specially designed formations depicting Lord Shiva's Tandav, the descent of the Ganga to earth, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and other prominent religious symbols associated with the holy city. The formations will be synchronised with music and Hindi narration to bring alive the stories behind Kashi's rich spiritual traditions.

The show will also feature Maa Vishalakshi, Baba Kaal Bhairav and the Maheshwar Sutras, offering visitors a glimpse of the city's religious and cultural heritage through a combination of technology and visual storytelling.

Drone Show Along Ganga Riverfront

The drone spectacle will be organised along the Ganga riverfront, where earthen lamps will illuminate the stretch from Rajghat to Namo Ghat. The aerial presentation is expected to add a new attraction to the traditional celebrations, which draw thousands of devotees and tourists to Varanasi every year.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said on Monday that the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department was preparing the show under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

3D Animation And Musical Storytelling

He said the drone formations would be developed using 3D animation and synchronised with specially selected music and Hindi voiceovers. The successive formations would recreate important episodes and religious icons associated with Kashi above the Ganga.

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Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism, Culture, Religious Affairs and Transport, Amrit Abhijat said the initiative was aimed at taking the cultural identity of Dev Deepawali to an international platform.

"Our effort is to take Dev Deepawali's cultural identity to new international heights through this presentation and give devotees and tourists visiting Kashi an unforgettable experience," he said.

Dev Deepawali's Religious And Cultural Significance

Dev Deepawali is celebrated on Kartik Purnima, 15 days after Diwali. According to religious belief, the gods descend to earth on this occasion to bathe in the Ganga. The tradition of lighting millions of earthen lamps along the river ghats has made the festival one of Varanasi's biggest cultural and religious attractions.

With the introduction of the drone show, the Uttar Pradesh government hopes to give the celebrations a new dimension by combining the city's age-old traditions with modern technology.