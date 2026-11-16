Akhilesh Yadav Turns To Astrology & Auspicious Timings For Key Political Decisions, Adds New Dimension To UP Politics | ANI

Lucknow: Astrology and auspicious timings appear to have become an important part of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav's political decision-making, with the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister reportedly consulting astrologers before undertaking important political and personal engagements.

The issue came into focus on November 13 when Akhilesh said in Lucknow that he would visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya only after astrologers identified an auspicious time for the visit.

"I will visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya only when astrologers decide an auspicious muhurat. Before fixing the date, the positions of the Sun, Moon and other celestial bodies will be examined. Only then will I take the step," he said.

Astrological Consultations During Chief Ministership

Political observers point out that Akhilesh's faith in astrology is not new. Even during his tenure as chief minister, he was known to consult astrologers before important events and follow rituals associated with auspicious timings.

When he became Uttar Pradesh chief minister for the first time on March 15, 2012, the date and timing of his swearing-in ceremony were reportedly finalised after consultations with astrologers. Special attention was also given to the orientation of the stage at the La Martiniere College grounds in Lucknow.

His move to the official residence at 5, Kalidas Marg was also delayed for several months after he assumed office. Instead, he continued staying at his private residence on Vikramaditya Marg. Before moving into the official bungalow, changes were reportedly made in accordance with Vastu principles, followed by rituals and a housewarming ceremony at an auspicious time.

Astrology's Role In Early Life

Akhilesh's association with astrology reportedly goes back to his childhood. His family initially called him Tipu. When he sought admission to the Dholpur Military School, a formal name was required. Following consultations with family priests and astrologers, the name Akhilesh was reportedly chosen on the basis of his horoscope.

Auspicious Timings In Electoral Decisions

His political journey has also seen instances of astrologers determining the timing of important events. During the 2022 Assembly elections, the timing of his nomination from the Karhal constituency was reportedly decided after consulting a priest.

Similarly, during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when he filed his nomination from Kannauj, he reportedly waited before submitting the papers, allegedly to comply with an auspicious time suggested by his astrologer.

Temple Construction And Religious Rituals

Akhilesh is also overseeing the construction of the Kedareshwar temple in Saifai, spread over 11 acres. According to sources, the temple's construction and rituals have been planned in consultation with priests from Varanasi and South India.

Political Analyst Defends Religious Practices

Political analyst Rajendra Kumar, however, believes that Akhilesh's religious practices should not be viewed in isolation. He said leaders across political parties, including the BJP, also seek astrological advice and perform religious rituals.

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He argued that religion and public expressions of faith have acquired greater political significance in the current political climate, particularly with the BJP making Hindutva a central element of its politics.

"If BJP leaders can openly express their religious beliefs, why should other political leaders be questioned for doing the same?" he said.

Kumar added that Akhilesh's religious beliefs and temple visits should not be confused with his administrative or political performance. Religious practices, he said, are a personal choice and should not become a political controversy.