HDFC Mutual Fund |

Mumbai: HDFC Mutual Fund has launched the fifth edition of its Charity Fund for Cancer Cure in partnership with the Indian Cancer Society (ICS). The scheme allows investors to donate a share of their payouts to help cover treatment costs for cancer patients who cannot afford care.

The new fund offer (NFO) opened on 16 November and closes on 30 November 2026. The fund is a close-ended income scheme with a fixed tenure of 1,169 days. files.hdfcfund.com

How donations work

Investors can choose to donate 50% or 75% of any Income Distribution cum Capital Withdrawal (IDCW) payout to the Indian Cancer Society. The donation depends on the scheme declaring a payout.

HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) said it would match investor donations up to ₹16 crore per financial year. It has also waived its investment management and advisory fee for the scheme.

The minimum application is ₹50,000, with additional amounts in multiples of ₹1,000. Both direct and regular plans offer the two donation options. The scheme is benchmarked against the Nifty Medium Duration Debt Index A-III. files.hdfcfund.com

Read Also Top 5 Apps For Investors Who Want Mutual Funds And Stocks In One App

Investors receive the prevailing value of their units at scheme maturity. files.hdfcfund.com

Treatment support

Since the series began in 2011, it has raised ₹292.41 crore for the Indian Cancer Society as of September 2026, including direct contributions from HDFC AMC.

The society had disbursed ₹273.28 crore by 31 August 2026 to help pay for treatment for 17,435 patients across 22 hospitals, according to the fund house. Nearly one in four patients supported was aged 15 or younger.

Navneet Munot, managing director and chief executive officer of HDFC AMC, said the initiative had brought together investors, the fund industry and the Indian Cancer Society to support patients and their families.

Usha Thorat of the Indian Cancer Society said treatment costs can put timely care beyond the reach of patients who need it. She said the partnership had helped the society reach patients across the hospital network.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!