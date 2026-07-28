Larsen & Toubro Q1 Net Profit Up 14% To ₹4,123 Crore; Order Inflows Rise 14%

Mumbai: Larsen & Toubro on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹4,123 crore for the first quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q1 FY27), a 14% increase from ₹3,617 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue Performance

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹67,942 crore, up 7% from ₹63,679 crore in Q1 FY26. International revenues contributed 51% to the total revenues at ₹34,393 crore, compared to 52% in the year-ago period.

Order Inflows and Book

L&T secured fresh orders worth ₹108,014 crore during the quarter, registering a 14% year-on-year growth from ₹94,453 crore in Q1 FY26. International orders accounted for 56% of the total inflow at ₹60,702 crore.

Segmental Highlights

The Infrastructure & Utilities segment secured orders worth ₹44,357 crore, experiencing over 100% growth, while its customer revenues declined 3% to ₹21,858 crore. The Energy - Conventional segment saw a 90% decline in order inflows to ₹3,053 crore, but customer revenues rose 14% to ₹14,239 crore.

Green Energy Growth

The Energy - Green segment reported significant order inflows of ₹33,042 crore, up 58%, primarily from offshore wind projects. Its customer revenues, however, decreased 11% to ₹5,607 crore, impacted by supply chain disruptions.

Financial Services and Realty

Financial Services recorded an income from operations of ₹5,042 crore, a 27% increase, with its total loan book growing 6% to ₹129,634 crore. The Realty segment's order inflows rose 32% to ₹1,299 crore, and customer revenues more than doubled to ₹1,009 crore due to higher residential apartment handovers.

Merger Approval

L&T's Board approved the merger of L&T Power Development Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary, with the company. This scheme aims to streamline the group structure and enhance operational clarity.

Outlook

S.N. Subrahmanyan, Chairman & Managing Director, stated that the company remains focused on disciplined execution and financial discipline. He added that L&T aims to allocate capital judiciously across targeted growth sectors amidst geopolitical uncertainties.

Management Commentary

Subrahmanyan noted that the company has maintained momentum by focusing across sectors and geographies, ensuring robust cash flows. He added that the performance for the quarter reflects L&T's portfolio resilience.

Sale of Assets

During the quarter, L&T concluded the sale of Nabha Power Limited. The company also signed a share purchase agreement to divest its entire stake in Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.