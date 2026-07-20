L&T Wins Mega Metals And Mining Orders, Projects Valued Up To Rs 15,000 Crore

L&T has secured mega metals and mining orders worth Rs 10,000–Rs 15,000 crore. |

Mumbai: Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured several large orders from leading metals and mining companies in India, including public sector firms. The combined value of these orders is between Rs 10,000 crore and Rs 15,000 crore.

The projects have been won by L&T’s Metals & Minerals business. They cover iron ore handling, steel plant expansion and zinc processing, strengthening the company’s position in the country’s metals and mining sector.

Iron Ore Project

The first order has come from India’s largest iron ore producer , a public sector company. The miner plans to raise its iron ore production capacity to 100 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) by 2030.

As part of this expansion, the company is developing an 18 MTPA iron ore handling plant in Chhattisgarh. L&T has received a specific engineering, procurement and construction package for the project.

Its work will include design, engineering, purchase of equipment, installation and commissioning. The package covers a downhill conveyor system, screening plant, stockpile facilities, yard equipment, a rapid wagon loading system and other related facilities.

Steel Plant Expansion

The second order has been awarded by another public sector Navratna company. The company is expanding its steel plant in West Bengal from the existing capacity of 2.5 MTPA to 7.1 MTPA.

For this project, L&T has secured several design-and-build as well as balance-of-plant packages. These works will support the steel producer’s plan to significantly increase its manufacturing capacity.

Zinc Processing Order

L&T has also extended its long-standing partnership with a major private sector metals producer. It has won an EPC order to build a zinc processing plant for the company.

The latest orders underline strong investment activity across India’s mining and metals industry. They also add to L&T’s large project portfolio in engineering and construction over the coming years. The company did not disclose the separate value or execution timeline of each contract, but classified the combined orders as “mega” projects.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.