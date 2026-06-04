L&T Signs ₹18,600 Crore Tamil Nadu Investment Pact, Three Major Projects To Create Over 8,000 Jobs

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government to invest Rs 18,600 crore. |

Mumbai: Infrastructure giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government to invest Rs 18,600 crore in the state through three large projects.

The agreement was signed at the State Secretariat in Chennai in the presence of Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay and L&T Chairman and Managing Director S.N. Subrahmanyan.

According to the government, this is the first major industrial MoU signed after the new government assumed office.

Three Projects Across Key Sectors

The investment will be spread across three important projects located in different parts of Tamil Nadu.

These include a large-scale data centre expansion in Kanchipuram district, an electronics and electrical systems manufacturing facility in Coimbatore, and the expansion of L&T’s shipyard at Kattupalli.

Together, these projects are expected to boost industrial growth and create employment opportunities across the state.

Rs 15,000 Crore Data Centre Expansion

The biggest project under the agreement is the expansion of a data centre in Kanchipuram district.

L&T will invest about Rs 15,000 crore in this project.

The facility is expected to support growing demand for digital services, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence infrastructure. The project is also expected to generate around 500 jobs.

Electronics Manufacturing Unit In Coimbatore

L&T will invest Rs 2,500 crore to establish an electronics and electrical systems manufacturing unit in Coimbatore.

The project is expected to create nearly 2,000 jobs and strengthen Tamil Nadu’s position as a major electronics manufacturing hub.

The facility will help expand the state's industrial ecosystem and support advanced manufacturing activities.

Kattupalli Shipyard Expansion To Create 5,700 Jobs

The company will also invest Rs 1,100 crore to expand its Kattupalli shipyard.

This project is expected to generate around 5,700 jobs, making it the largest employment creator among the three initiatives.

The expansion is expected to support shipbuilding activities, offshore wind projects, and coastal infrastructure development.

Boost To Tamil Nadu’s Economic Vision

The Tamil Nadu government said these investments align with its goal of growing the state’s economy to USD 1.5 trillion by 2036.

Chief Minister Vijay assured L&T of continued support for its future expansion plans.

Officials said the projects will strengthen digital infrastructure, manufacturing capabilities, and maritime industries while creating both direct and indirect employment opportunities for thousands of young people in the state.