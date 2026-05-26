L&T Wins ₹1,000-2,500 Crore Orders, Bags 30 Lakh Metre Steel Project And Mumbai Marina Contract

Larsen & Toubro Limited has secured multiple significant infrastructure orders worth Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore. |

Mumbai: Larsen & Toubro Limited has announced several major order wins for its GeoStructure business in India.

The company informed stock exchanges that its wholly-owned subsidiary, L&T GeoStructure, has secured multiple 'significant' orders valued between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore.

The announcement has put the company’s stock in focus in the market.

Largest-Ever Piling Order From JSW

L&T received its biggest piling order from JSW Utkal Steel Limited, a subsidiary of JSW Steel.

The project is related to the upcoming 10 MTPA integrated steel plant at Paradeep in Odisha.

According to the company, the project includes nine major packages covering important facilities such as the blast furnace, hot strip mill and steel melting shop.

The contract involves nearly 30 lakh running metres of piling work, which will be completed within a strict timeline.

Orders For Ship Repair Facilities

Apart from the steel project, L&T also secured two separate contracts from the Inland Waterways Authority of India.

These projects are for engineering, procurement and construction of ship repair facilities at Patna and Varanasi.

The projects will include modern ship lift and transfer systems along with an 800-tonne boat hoist for repair and maintenance of inland vessels.

The company said these projects will help strengthen inland water transport on National Waterway-1 along the River Ganga.

Mumbai Harbour Yacht Marina Project

L&T has also received an order from Mumbai Port Authority to build India’s first yacht marina at Mumbai Harbour.

The project will include service platforms, piled breakwater, concrete pontoons, approach trestle and gangways for modern yacht operations.

The company believes the marina project will help position Mumbai as a global maritime tourism hub and support India’s blue economy plans.

On Tuesday, L&T shares recovered from day’s lows and were trading 0.3 percent higher at around Rs 4,049. However, the stock is still down nearly 2 percent so far this year.