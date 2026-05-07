L&T Wins Orders Between ₹2,500 To ₹5,000 Crore Across Hyderabad, Mumbai & Karnataka

Larsen & Toubro’s Buildings & Factories business has secured multiple large-value residential and hospitality construction orders across three states. |

Mumbai: Larsen & Toubro’s Buildings & Factories (B&F) business has won multiple “Large” category orders from a real-estate client for projects spread across Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Karnataka, the company said in a press release on May 7, 2026. According to L&T’s classification, “Large” orders range between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

The first order pertains to a large residential development in Hyderabad. The project includes the design and construction of 10 high-rise residential towers, each reaching up to 180 metres in height with two basements and 55 floors. The scope also includes the construction of two clubhouses.

Luxury Tower Project In Mumbai

L&T has also secured a contract for a luxury residential tower in Worli, Mumbai. The company’s scope of work includes construction of the RCC shell and core structure of the tower, which will rise up to 260 metres and comprise five basements and 63 floors.

The third order relates to a project in Karnataka involving residential villas, a luxury hotel and ancillary structures. L&T’s B&F division will undertake the RCC shell and core construction along with associated finishes for the development.

B&F Vertical Expands Project Portfolio

L&T said its Buildings & Factories vertical has extensive expertise in delivering EPC solutions across segments such as residential and commercial buildings, hospitals, airports, public infrastructure, data centres, and industrial facilities. The division also executes projects in sectors including automobiles, renewable energy facilities, paint and chemical plants, glass manufacturing and food processing units.

Company Background

Larsen & Toubro described itself as a 32 billion dollar Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, products, and services across multiple geographies. The company said its focus on technology, AI-driven initiatives, and customer-centric execution has helped sustain leadership across major business segments for over eight decades. The company did not disclose the exact value of the contracts or the identity of the client in the release.

Disclaimer: This report is based on a company press release and is not investment advice.