Larsen & Toubro Wins ₹2,500 Crore Worth Orders For Buildings & Factories Business In India Expansion Push

Larsen & Toubro has secured multiple significant orders for its Buildings & Factories business on April 23, 2026, including a residential tower project in Gurugram and a proving ground facility in Haryana. |

Mumbai: Larsen & Toubro is adding fresh momentum to its construction pipeline, with new project wins that highlight continued demand in both urban housing and advanced industrial infrastructure.

Secures Key Projects

The company’s Buildings & Factories vertical has won multiple domestic orders categorized as “significant,” indicating a value range between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore, as outlined in the classification table on page 2. These wins underline steady order inflows and reinforce its execution capabilities across diverse infrastructure segments.

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Expands Residential Portfolio

A major part of the order book comes from a contract with Oberoi Realty to build seven high-rise residential towers in Gurugram, within the National Capital Region. The scope includes RCC shell and core construction, along with earthworks and piling, all scheduled under tight timelines. This project strengthens L&T’s footprint in premium urban housing development.

Strengthens Industrial Capabilities

Alongside residential construction, L&T has secured a contract from an international client to develop a proving ground facility in Haryana. This project is designed to enhance testing infrastructure for next-generation vehicles embedded with advanced technologies. The scope extends beyond core construction to finishing works and external development, signaling a comprehensive execution mandate.

Leveraging EPC Expertise

The company continues to rely on its engineering, procurement, and construction expertise to deliver projects across sectors including hospitals, airports, data centres, and factories. Its experience in building complex industrial facilities such as automotive plants, solar and battery units, and chemical processing sites positions it well to capitalize on rising infrastructure demand.

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With operations spanning multiple geographies and a strong focus on quality, Larsen & Toubro has sustained leadership across its core businesses for over eight decades. These latest wins reflect its ongoing strategy to diversify project portfolios while maintaining execution efficiency. The new orders reinforce L&T’s steady pipeline growth, balancing residential expansion with advanced industrial infrastructure, and strengthening its role in India’s evolving construction landscape.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official press release dated April 23, 2026, and does not include any external sources or independent verification.