Larsen & Toubro Acquires ₹1,123 Crore Stake In IGSL To Expand Real Estate Portfolio

Larsen & Toubro Limited has announced the acquisition of a 100 percent stake in International Green Scapes Limited through its subsidiary L&T Realty Properties Limited for Rs 1,123 crore. |

Mumbai: Larsen & Toubro is doubling down on its real estate ambitions, using a strategic acquisition to unlock land assets in a key urban market.

Acquires Full Ownership

Larsen & Toubro Limited, through its wholly owned subsidiary L&T Realty Properties Limited, has signed a share purchase and shareholders’ agreement to acquire a 100 percent stake in International Green Scapes Limited. The transaction involves 58,23,425 equity shares, giving the company complete control over the target entity upon completion.

Deal Value & Terms

The acquisition is valued at Rs 1,123 crore and will be executed through a cash consideration. The company expects to complete the transaction by April 15, 2026. The deal does not fall under related party transactions, indicating an arm’s length structure. Despite the size of the investment, the target company reported nil turnover over the last three financial years, highlighting its asset-led value rather than operational revenue.

Unlocks Land Potential

International Green Scapes Limited is a real estate company holding licenses for residential development in Gurugram, Haryana. The acquisition is aimed at leveraging these land holdings to expand L&T’s real estate portfolio. By gaining direct access to these assets, the company can accelerate project development and strengthen its presence in one of India’s most active property markets.

Strategic Growth Move

The move aligns with L&T’s broader strategy of scaling its real estate vertical through targeted acquisitions of land-rich entities. Instead of acquiring operational businesses, the company is focusing on entities with development potential, allowing it to deploy its execution capabilities. The absence of regulatory approval requirements further streamlines the transaction, enabling faster integration and project planning.

With this acquisition, Larsen & Toubro is positioning its real estate arm for future growth by securing strategic land assets, reinforcing its long-term development pipeline in high-demand urban regions.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s regulatory filing dated April 10, 2026, and does not include information from external sources or independent verification.