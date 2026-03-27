Larsen & Toubro Wins ₹1,000–2,500 Crore Significant EPC Orders In Buildings & Factories Segment

Larsen & Toubro Limited has secured multiple significant orders for its Buildings & Factories business across Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh. |

Mumbai: Larsen & Toubro continues to build momentum in its core EPC segment, winning fresh orders that strengthen its presence in industrial and manufacturing infrastructure projects across India.

L&T’s Buildings & Factories vertical has bagged multiple contracts across states, reinforcing its order pipeline. The company classifies these as “significant” orders, typically valued between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore, indicating a strong inflow of mid-to-large scale projects.

In Gujarat, L&T will construct a float glass plant, covering end-to-end execution including civil, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and external development works. In Andhra Pradesh, it has secured an order from a leading two-wheeler manufacturer to build a state-of-the-art facility, focusing on civil, steel, and architectural components.

The company has also received multiple add-on orders for ongoing projects, highlighting repeat business and client confidence. These additional contracts reflect L&T’s strong execution track record and its ability to deliver complex industrial infrastructure projects on schedule.

The Buildings & Factories segment continues to leverage its expertise across diverse sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, airports, data centres, and energy infrastructure. As seen in the press release on page 2, the division’s broad capabilities position it to capture opportunities across evolving industrial and infrastructure demand.

L&T, a USD 30 billion multinational, continues to maintain a strong focus on quality and customer-centric execution across its global operations. With fresh order wins and repeat business inflows, L&T’s Buildings & Factories segment is poised to sustain growth and strengthen its position in India’s infrastructure and industrial development space.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s press release dated March 27, 2026, without independent verification or external analysis.