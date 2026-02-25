Larsen & Toubro Executes Business Transfer Agreement To Divest SuFin E-Commerce Business For ₹60 Crore

Larsen & Toubro Limited has executed a Business Transfer Agreement on February 24, 2026, to transfer its SuFin e-commerce platform business to SuFin Limited, its wholly owned subsidiary, for an estimated cash consideration of Rupees 60 crore, subject to closing adjustments. |

Mumbai: Larsen & Toubro Limited informed stock exchanges that it has entered into a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) for the transfer of its e-commerce platform business pertaining to industrial and construction goods, known as the SuFin business.

The transaction has been structured as a slump sale on a going concern basis. The agreement was executed on February 24, 2026, and the expected date of completion of the sale or disposal is on or before April 01, 2026. The cash consideration for the transfer is estimated at ₹60 crore, subject to closing adjustments.

For FY 2024-25, the SuFin business recorded revenue from operations (including inter-segment) of Rs 20.16 crore on a standalone basis, contributing 0.01 percent of the company’s total standalone revenue. Its standalone net worth as on March 31, 2025, stood at Rs 59.42 crore, representing 0.08 percent of the company’s standalone net worth.

SuFin Limited, incorporated on January 2, 2026, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited. The transaction qualifies as a related party transaction and is being carried out at arm’s length. The proposed transfer is outside the Scheme of Arrangement. SuFin does not meet the threshold requirements for an “Undertaking” under Section 180(1)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013, and Regulation 37A of SEBI LODR Regulations.

SuFin Limited has been incorporated to carry on the e-commerce platform business for industrial and construction goods. Larsen & Toubro Limited is described as a diversified industrial conglomerate engaged in construction, engineering, manufacturing, technology, global infrastructure, and industrial machinery and products across key sectors, including infrastructure, precision engineering, hydrocarbon, heavy engineering, energy, ship building, aerospace, mining, and minerals. There is no change in the shareholding pattern of the listed entity pursuant to this transaction.

Disclaimer: This article has been prepared strictly based on the information contained in the referenced PDF document. No external sources, additional reporting, assumptions, or interpretations have been used beyond what is explicitly stated in the document. It is intended solely for informational purposes.