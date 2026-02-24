Maharashtra Targets ₹70.5 Lakh Crore Investments And 50 Lakh Jobs By 2030: Governor Acharya Devvrat

Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 23: Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat on Monday outlined an ambitious roadmap for economic growth, infrastructure expansion and social welfare, stating that Maharashtra aims to attract Rs 70.5 lakh crore in investments and generate 50 lakh jobs between 2026 and 2030 under the Maharashtra Industry, Investment and Service Policy-2025.

Addressing a joint sitting of both Houses at the start of the Budget Session, the Governor said the state remains a leading destination for foreign direct investment (FDI), contributing over 13.5% to the national GDP. Maharashtra received Rs 1.64 lakh crore in FDI in 2024-25, accounting for 39% of the country’s total inflows, and Rs 91,337 crore in the first half of 2025-26.

MoUs and $5-trillion vision

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, the state signed MoUs worth nearly Rs 30 lakh crore with firms from 18 countries, expected to create 40 lakh jobs. A vision management unit has been set up to guide Maharashtra towards a $5-trillion economy by 2047 under the ‘Viksit Maharashtra’ vision.

Infrastructure and maritime push

He said 147 road projects covering 1,100 km worth Rs 4,478 crore have been approved. MoUs worth Rs 56,000 crore were signed during India Maritime Week 2025, and the Maharashtra Shipbuilding, Ship-repair and Ship Recycling Policy 2025 was launched to promote coastal industries.

To improve 'ease of living and ease of doing business,' the government has begun repealing outdated pre-Independence laws, decriminalising minor offences and rationalising regulations under the Maharashtra Jan Vishwas reforms.

Agriculture and renewable energy initiatives

In agriculture, the Maharashtra Agri-Artificial Intelligence Policy 2025–29 promotes technology-driven farming. Under the Mukhyamantri Baliraja Free Electricity Scheme, over 44 lakh farmers using pumps up to 7.5 HP receive free power. The state installed 45,911 solar pumps in two months in late 2025, earning a Guinness World Record, Devvrat added.

Women’s empowerment and social schemes

Through the Umed mission, 26.19 lakh women have become 'Lakhpati Didis', and the Rani Durgavati Mahila Sakshaktikaran Yojana targets tribal women’s empowerment.

Education and cultural heritage initiatives

The Governor also highlighted reforms in education, including twice-yearly CETs for vocational courses and Marathi translation of technical diploma material. Twelve forts, including Raigad Fort, have been included in UNESCO’s World Heritage list, and a Kumbh Mela Authority has been formed for the 2027–28 Simhastha Kumbh.

Also Watch:

Expressing confidence in the legislature’s deliberations, the Governor said the government is committed to steering Maharashtra towards inclusive and sustained prosperity by 2047.

