Larsen & Toubro Wins Significant Water Treatment Order In Assam To Boost Urban Supply

Larsen & Toubro has secured a “significant” design-build-operate order for its Water & Effluent Treatment business on March 25, 2026. |

Mumbai: Strengthening its foothold in India’s northeast, L&T has landed a key infrastructure project focused on improving urban water reliability—an area seeing rising investment amid growing city populations.

L&T’s Water & Effluent Treatment vertical has won a design-build-operate contract categorized as “significant,” indicating a project value between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore. The order comes from the Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water & Sewerage Board and targets continuous water supply for households in South-East Guwahati. The initiative is expected to enhance system reliability in a rapidly expanding urban zone.

The project covers end-to-end execution, including design, supply, installation, construction, testing, and commissioning. Core infrastructure includes a barge-mounted intake system, raw water rising main, water treatment plant, reservoirs, and booster pumping stations. It also extends to a distribution network with household connections, ensuring last-mile delivery across the targeted region.

A key component of the project is a fully integrated SCADA system for real-time monitoring and performance management. L&T will also handle operations and maintenance for five years, reflecting a long-term engagement model. This approach signals a shift toward technology-enabled infrastructure with accountability across the asset lifecycle.

The order reinforces L&T’s growing presence in the northeast, a region increasingly prioritized for infrastructure development. The company sees this as part of its broader push to deliver sustainable and efficient water solutions while expanding its footprint across strategic geographies. The company said the contract aligns with its long-term focus on modern water infrastructure and community impact through reliable supply systems.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s official filing and press release, without external inputs or independent verification.