Larsen & Toubro Q4 Revenue Rises To ₹82,762 Crore, FY26 Order Inflows Hit Record ₹4.36 Lakh Crore

Larsen & Toubro reported an 11 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue to Rupees 82,762 crore for the March quarter of FY26. |

Mumbai: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) posted consolidated revenue of Rupees 82,762 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, registering an 11 percent rise over Rupees 74,392 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year. Recurring profit after tax increased 5 percent year-on-year to Rupees 5,289 crore from Rupees 5,022 crore, while consolidated PAT declined 3 percent to Rupees 5,326 crore against Rupees 5,497 crore in Q4 FY25 due to the absence of an exceptional gain recorded in the base quarter.

Overseas Project & Manufacturing Operations

International revenue stood at Rupees 43,747 crore during the quarter and contributed 53 percent of total revenue, reflecting improved execution across overseas projects and manufacturing operations. EBITDA for the quarter rose 5 percent to Rupees 8,610 crore, while EBITDA margin moderated to 10.4 percent from 11 percent a year earlier amid higher operating expenses. Total operational expenses increased 12 percent year-on-year to Rupees 74,152 crore.

Increase In Profit After Tax

For the full financial year FY26, the engineering and infrastructure major reported record order inflows of Rupees 4,35,590 crore, up 22 percent year-on-year, aided by strong traction in infrastructure, hydrocarbons, renewables, and power transmission businesses. Consolidated revenue for FY26 rose 12 percent to Rupees 2,85,874 crore, while recurring PAT increased 18 percent to Rupees 17,238 crore. Consolidated PAT for the year stood at Rupees 16,084 crore, up 7 percent year-on-year.

International Orders Boost Order Book

The company said the consolidated order book stood at an all-time high of Rupees 7,40,327 crore as of March 31, 2026, marking a 28 percent increase over the previous year, with international orders accounting for 52 percent of the total order book. During the quarter, L&T secured major orders across transportation infrastructure, buildings, hydrocarbon, and transmission sectors, with overseas orders contributing 67 percent of quarterly inflows.

Read Also Larsen & Toubro Launches Industrial Electronics Business With Coimbatore Manufacturing Lines

L&T also announced a final dividend recommendation of Rupees 38 per equity share for FY26, compared with Rupees 34 per share in the previous year. The company additionally disclosed a one-time provision of Rupees 1,155 crore net of tax and minority interest during FY26 towards employee benefits arising from the implementation of new labour codes.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company filings and is not investment advice.