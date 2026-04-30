Larsen & Toubro Divests 100% Stake In Hyderabad Metro Rail To Unlock Capital

Larsen & Toubro has signed an agreement on April 29, 2026, to divest its entire stake in L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited to Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, a state-owned entity. |

Mumbai: Larsen & Toubro is reshaping its portfolio with a decisive exit from one of India’s largest metro projects, signaling a sharper focus on core business segments.

Exits Metro Venture

Larsen & Toubro has agreed to divest its complete stake in L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited, marking a full exit from the urban transit asset. The agreement, signed on April 29, 2026, transfers ownership to Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, a Government of Telangana enterprise. The transaction reflects a calculated move to monetize a mature infrastructure investment and release capital tied up in long-gestation projects.

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Landmark Project Scale

The Hyderabad Metro project stands out as one of the largest public-private partnership metro systems globally, spanning about 69 km across three corridors. Developed and executed by L&T, it has significantly improved urban connectivity in Hyderabad. The project’s scale and execution highlight the company’s engineering capabilities and its role in shaping modern urban mobility infrastructure.

Strategy Drives Decision

Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan indicated that the divestment reflects L&T’s ongoing effort to strengthen its portfolio by focusing on technology-led and core engineering businesses. He emphasized that the metro project demonstrated L&T’s ability to deliver complex infrastructure that enhances city life, while expressing confidence that the asset will continue to grow under state ownership.

Future Growth Outlook

Following the acquisition, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited plans to expand the network, which could further boost the project’s role in India’s urban transit ecosystem. Advisor to the CMD, D K Sen, noted that the project has been a key milestone in L&T’s infrastructure journey and a strong example of executing large-scale PPP initiatives, while expressing optimism about its future trajectory.

The divestment underscores L&T’s broader shift toward capital efficiency and strategic focus, while ensuring that a major urban infrastructure asset continues to evolve under government stewardship.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s press release dated April 30, 2026, as provided in the document, without reference to external sources or independent verification.