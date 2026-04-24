Larsen & Toubro Launches Industrial Electronics Business With Coimbatore Manufacturing Lines

Larsen & Toubro has entered the B2B industrial electronics space with the launch of a new vertical, L&T Electronic Products & Systems, commencing manufacturing operations at its Coimbatore campus. |

Mumbai: In a clear push toward technology-led growth, Larsen & Toubro is stepping into industrial electronics, signaling a shift beyond its traditional engineering and construction strengths.

Expands Into Electronics

Larsen & Toubro has formally entered the industrial electronics segment by starting manufacturing at its Coimbatore facility. The company has commissioned two production lines to deliver electronics manufacturing services to Indian and global clients. This marks its first dedicated move into the B2B electronics space, positioning it within a fast-evolving industrial segment.

Builds New Vertical

The business will operate under a newly created vertical, L&T Electronic Products & Systems, headquartered in Bengaluru, with manufacturing based in Tamil Nadu. The unit will focus on multiple domains, including power electronics, mobility solutions, robotics and automation, communication platforms, and electronics systems design and manufacturing. This diversified scope suggests a broad-based strategy rather than a niche entry.

Drives Strategic Shift

Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan indicated that the move aligns with the company’s Lakshya 2031 vision, aimed at strengthening technology leadership and supporting India’s self-reliance in critical manufacturing. He emphasized that the initiative builds on L&T’s existing capabilities in strategic electronics while expanding into innovation-driven sectors with stronger growth potential.

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Plans Future Expansion

Looking ahead, the company plans to scale operations significantly within a 40-acre zone at the Coimbatore campus. The expansion will cover the full industrial electronics value chain, including research and development, product design, contract manufacturing, sourcing, and testing services. This integrated approach signals long-term commitment to building end-to-end capabilities.

Larsen & Toubro’s entry into industrial electronics reflects a broader pivot toward high-tech manufacturing, leveraging its engineering base to tap into emerging opportunities across global and domestic markets.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s official press release dated April 24, 2026. It does not include external analysis, independent verification, or additional sources beyond the disclosed document.