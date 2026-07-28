L&T Wins ₹5,000-10,000 Crore Mumbai Order, 26 Residential Towers To Rise 120 Metres

L&T wins a Rs 5,000-10,000 crore Mumbai redevelopment order. | Twitter

Mumbai: Larsen & Toubro’s Residential, Commercial Buildings and Factories business has secured a major order for a large housing redevelopment project in Mumbai, the company said in an exchange filing.

L&T has classified the contract as a 'major' order, placing its value between Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 10,000 crore.

The company, however, did not disclose the client’s identity or the precise contract value.

The order strengthens L&T’s construction portfolio in Mumbai, where redevelopment projects are gaining importance because of ageing buildings, limited available land and growing demand for modern housing.

Project Scope

The contract covers the design and construction of 26 high-rise residential towers on a turnkey basis. Each tower will rise to a height of 120 metres, making the development a large and technically complex urban housing project.

L&T’s responsibilities will include structural construction, architectural finishes and electromechanical services. Turnkey execution means the company will manage multiple stages of development and deliver the completed project to the client.

The filing did not specify the project’s location within Mumbai, its total built-up area, the number of residential units or the expected completion period.

Precast Technology

To meet the project’s strict delivery schedule, L&T will use its large-wall panel precast construction technology.

Under this method, major building components will be manufactured at a dedicated precast facility before being transported and assembled at the project site.

According to the company, this construction method can improve quality, increase productivity and speed up execution compared with conventional on-site construction practices. It can also support greater consistency across multiple high-rise towers.

Wider Expertise

L&T’s Residential, Commercial Buildings and Factories division provides engineering, procurement and construction solutions across residential developments, commercial properties and industrial facilities.

The division has experience in automobile plants, vehicle-testing tracks, solar-panel and battery-storage facilities, paint and chemical plants, glass manufacturing units and food-processing projects.

The latest contract adds to L&T’s order book and reinforces its position in India’s large-scale construction and urban redevelopment market.

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 32 billion Indian multinational operating across engineering, construction, manufacturing, products and services. The group undertakes projects across several sectors and international markets.